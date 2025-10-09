Xometry Launches New Workcenter Experience, Empowering Manufacturing Partners to Accept Jobs and Manage Work On-the-Go

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced the release of its new Workcenter Mobile App. This powerful new tool is designed to help suppliers within the Xometry partner network manage job offers, production workflows and shop performance – anytime, anywhere.

The Workcenter platform , launched in 2022, is Xometry’s proprietary all-in-one quote-to-cash solution enabling its partners to source and consolidate work, manage operations, monitor performance and secure cash flow. With the app, partners can connect to the Workcenter platform and the expansive job board directly from a smartphone.

“Xometry’s Workcenter Mobile is changing the game for suppliers in our partner network, who no longer have to step away from the shop floor to keep their businesses moving,” said Vaidy Raghavan, CTO at Xometry . “The app makes the Workcenter platform more accessible and ensures partners can stay on top of high-value opportunities. By giving them seamless access to the information they need – without distractions – we help them run their businesses more efficiently and deliver fast, high-quality service to their customers.”

“The Job Board and Job Management pages are incredibly useful, and the Workcenter Mobile’s clean, fast UI makes it easy to stay on top of everything I need to manage," said Xometry partner Brian Lahoud, President at Axion Labs .

A Smarter, Faster, More Connected Partner Experience

Suppliers within Xometry’s partner network have relied on the desktop version of the Workcenter platform. Now, with Workcenter Mobile, they can access that same powerful functionality on-the-go.

Increased Productivity: Partners can manage jobs, communicate, and complete tasks on the go – reducing downtime and speeding up workflows.



Partners can manage jobs, communicate, and complete tasks on the go – reducing downtime and speeding up workflows. Better Support & Engagement: Whether in the field, on the shop floor, or on the move, partners can count on seamless access to tools and support. Through the app, partners stay connected with Xometry’s support teams even when they are away from the desk.



Whether in the field, on the shop floor, or on the move, partners can count on seamless access to tools and support. Through the app, partners stay connected with Xometry’s support teams even when they are away from the desk. Real-Time Communication: Push notifications and mobile-first features help to ensure partners are quickly informed of critical updates and job opportunities.



Push notifications and mobile-first features help to ensure partners are quickly informed of critical updates and job opportunities. Seamless Data Capture: Photos, signatures, and status updates captured directly from the app improve accuracy and get information flowing quickly, delivering greater quality, transparency, and responsiveness to customers.

The app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play . Learn more about the Xometry Workcenter platform at Xometry.com .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2317150-ace7-4300-b5fb-6346d3f6a49e