The decision of the Management Company of INVL Baltic Real Estate on the purchase of own shares

The Management Company INVL Asset Management, UAB of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company), taking into account that the Company has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 2.4 million and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2025, initiates the purchase of the Company‘s own ordinary registered EUR 1.45 nominal value shares.

Purchase conditions:

Share purchase starts on 14 October 2025.

Share purchase ends on 20 October 2025.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired (units): 73,000 units.

Total maximum purchase price (EUR): EUR 219,000.

Maximum purchase price (EUR): EUR 3.00 per share.

Share purchase price (EUR): the price shall be determined according to Dutch auction principles, i.e. transaction shall be executed at single price.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate intends to buy back some of its own shares using a reserve formed for that purpose.

„The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the company’s share capital by cancelling the acquired shares. That offers shareholders a chance to sell all or some of their shares, and gives the remaining shareholders a larger part of the company’s assets and future profits without additional investments”, says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The share buyback will take place 14-20 October. A maximum of 73,000 shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate will be acquired (or 0.9% of its authorized capital). The maximum purchase price is EUR 3 per share.

As the share buyback will be conducted on a Dutch auction basis, if demand is strong, the price may be lower. If more shares are offered than the number established, then the 73,000 shares offered at the lowest price will be purchased, paying all sellers the same price set by the algorithm.

On 9 October, the price of INVL Baltic Real Estate’s shares on the stock exchange was EUR 2.92.

The shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, authorized the company to purchase its own shares and approved the terms for doing so in late April 2025.

The real estate investment company has an unused reserve of EUR 2.4 million for buy back its shares. The plan is to allocate EUR 219,000 from that reserve for this share buyback.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha of land in Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 82% to 98% at the end of June 2025.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,600 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of June 2025 was EUR 47.2 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. Since 2016, the INVL Baltic Real Estate has paid a total of EUR 2.38 in dividends per share to investors.

INVL Baltic Real Estate is a closed-ended investment company managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. It will operate as a closed-ended investment company until 2046, with the possibility of a 20-year extension.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com