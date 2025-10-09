Advanced Wound Care Market to Surpass USD 7.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Wound Cases and Breakthrough Therapeutic Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Wound Care Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Advanced Wound Care Market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2025–2032) driven by increased prevalence of chronic wounds, aging populations, and expanding access to advanced wound care therapies.

A growing number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, and post-surgical wounds continues to fuel demand for innovative wound management solutions. Advances in biologics, smart dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), and regenerative technologies are reshaping treatment protocols, enabling faster healing and improved patient outcomes.





Advanced Wound Care Market Overview

Advanced wound care encompasses specialized therapies and products designed to treat acute and chronic wounds more effectively than traditional wound care methods. These products such as hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and NPWT systems are essential for managing wounds that are slow to heal or prone to infection.

In the United States, the market benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and growing adoption of advanced treatment technologies across hospitals, specialty clinics, and home care settings. Regulatory approvals for next-generation wound care systems and increased focus on value-based care further accelerate market penetration.

Advanced Wound Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.8 % From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments •By Product (Moist, Antimicrobial, Active)

•By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds)

•By End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Advanced Wound Care Market Segment Insights

By Product

The moist wound care segment held the largest revenue share of 72.01% in the year 2024 based on product type due to the rise in various cases of wounds and surgeries across the globe. The active wound care segment is projected to witness a rapid CAGR during 2025-2032. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity which leads to slow wound healing processes.

By Application

By Application, it was the chronic wounds segment that led in market share, by having a higher revenue generated during 2024. A growing number of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other chronic wounds is expected to boost segment growth.

By End-Use

The hospital segment was the leader by end-use with a net revenue of 46.13% in 2024. The rise in surgical procedures and several hospital admissions are the major drivers for this segment to grow. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population drives the demand for advanced wound care products.

North America Continues to Dominate; APAC Fastest Growing

North America captured 46.05% of the global advanced wound care market in 2024. Strong position of leading wound care manufacturers, presence of advanced reimbursement system and the developed clinical guidelines would further solidify its position.

The US remains the World’s largest market, driven by increasing occurrence of chronic wounds among increasingly aged population, growth in outpatient wound centers and integration of digital monitoring of wounds and telehealth.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the advanced wound care market during the forecast period, driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growing trauma and burn cases, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Developments in the Advanced Wound Care Market

In February 2025, 3M Health Care launched an intelligent NPWT system with remote monitoring, improving wound care delivery for home-based patients.

Smith & Nephew received FDA clearance for a bioactive skin substitute that significantly reduces healing time in diabetic ulcers.

Mölnlycke Health Care announced the expansion of its hydrofiber dressing line with antimicrobial properties targeting high-risk surgical wounds.

Organogenesis introduced an advanced biologic matrix designed for hard-to-heal wounds in elderly and diabetic patients.

ConvaTec expanded its digital wound assessment platform in U.S. hospitals to enhance decision-making and treatment planning.

Statistical Insights

Chronic wounds affect over 8 million patients annually in the U.S. alone, with treatment costs exceeding USD 25 billion per year.

Diabetic foot ulcers account for nearly 34% of chronic wound cases globally, with a high risk of infection and amputation.

Adoption of advanced wound dressings has reduced average healing time by 20–30% compared to traditional gauze-based approaches.

Remote monitoring and digital wound management solutions have seen a 42% increase in adoption since 2022, particularly in outpatient and home care settings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT PERFORMANCE & EFFICACY METRICS – helps you assess product efficiency through key indicators such as average healing time reduction, infection prevention rate, and patient compliance levels across advanced wound care solutions.

– helps you assess product efficiency through key indicators such as average healing time reduction, infection prevention rate, and patient compliance levels across advanced wound care solutions. CLINICAL OUTCOME BENCHMARKS – provides insights into readmission rate reductions, pain alleviation levels, and success rates in chronic versus acute wounds to evaluate overall patient recovery outcomes.

– provides insights into readmission rate reductions, pain alleviation levels, and success rates in chronic versus acute wounds to evaluate overall patient recovery outcomes. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION INDEX – helps you identify the penetration and adoption of innovative wound care technologies such as bioactive dressings, growth factor-based products, and smart dressings with real-time monitoring features.

– helps you identify the penetration and adoption of innovative wound care technologies such as bioactive dressings, growth factor-based products, and smart dressings with real-time monitoring features. INTEGRATION & DIGITAL CARE METRICS – highlights the growing integration of advanced wound care systems with telehealth and remote monitoring platforms, supporting data-driven patient management.

– highlights the growing integration of advanced wound care systems with telehealth and remote monitoring platforms, supporting data-driven patient management. INNOVATION PIPELINE TRACKER – focuses on emerging technological trends including 3D-printed wound dressings, antimicrobial nanomaterials, and AI-based wound assessment tools, helping you identify future investment and development opportunities.

– focuses on emerging technological trends including 3D-printed wound dressings, antimicrobial nanomaterials, and AI-based wound assessment tools, helping you identify future investment and development opportunities. PATIENT-CENTRIC PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS – helps you understand user compliance, comfort, and satisfaction rates, enabling comparison of advanced wound care solutions based on end-user experience and clinical outcomes.

