Ktech Energy to Showcase Green Energy Innovations at IGEM 2025

WUXI, China, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Energy Solutions in Malaysia will be highlighted at the 15th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2025). Ktech Energy will present advanced energy management solutions designed for Malaysia’s climate challenges, grid instability, and renewable adoption—supporting the nation’s 2050 net-zero targets at this leading sustainability event.

Ktech Energy , a global green energy leader with over a decade of expertise in user-side electrical energy application and storage, operates with a strong R&D team of more than 200 professionals, including senior engineers and specialists. The company focuses on breakthroughs like hybrid power conversion and intelligent energy algorithms.

The company’s manufacturing facilities are certified to ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 14001 (environmental standards), running 120+ quality checks per product from raw material testing to final performance verification. To date, Ktech Energy has delivered 50,000+ solutions across 15+ markets worldwide, cutting carbon emissions by 120,000+ tons annually. Its UL/CE-certified products meet strict international safety and efficiency rules, ensuring reliability for Malaysian users.

The IGEM 2025 spotlight includes the KE Series Hybrid Inverters:

Three-phase models (29.9-60 kW) have optimized insulation resistance detection—critical for enduring Malaysia’s high humidity—and support Virtual Power Plant (VPP) integration to stabilize the grid. They also handle high charge-discharge currents, ideal for evening peak demand.

Single-phase (3.6-10kW) variants support sodium-ion batteries (a cost-effective, greener alternative to lithium-ion) and full safety protection: software guards against overcharge/over-discharge, while hardware prevents short circuits.

Complementing this, the debut PowerX Core E All-in-One System combines a high-efficiency inverter, customizable storage (5-30kWh for different needs), and an intelligent control unit. Its compact design saves 40% installation space—ideal for Malaysia’s urban homes and shops with limited area. Its bulit-in battery optimizer allows mixing old and new batteries, while active balancing extends lifespan by 30%, enhancing returns.

At Booth [Hall 2,2125], visitors can watch live iHEMS demos. This AI-powered platform unifies solar panels, inverters, storage, and smart devices on one dashboard, showing real-time energy use, AI-driven load optimization (shifting tasks to peak solar hours), and third-party integration—cutting energy costs by up to 50%. Specialists from Ktech Energy will share insights on Malaysia’s net-zero roadmap, offering personalized advice for homes, businesses, or developers.

IGEM 2025: [10.15-17] | Booth [Hall 2,2125]

Connect to redefine sustainable energy.

www.ktechsolar.com | info@ktechsolar.com

Contact Info:

Company: Ktech Energy Co., Ltd

Contact email: info@ktechsolar.com

Contact person: Qiran Wang

Website: www.ktechsolar.com

Country: China

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56336b2b-4844-4030-9f02-6418cfda5d50