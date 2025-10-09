BELLRING BRANDS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH NUMERATOR

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, today announced that BellRing Brands has extended its multi-year partnership with Numerator as its primary consumer panel data provider. For the past three years, Numerator’s unique datasets and collaborative partnership have delivered enhanced consumer visibility and actionable insights to BellRing Brands.

As the health and wellness category rapidly evolves, and protein emerges as a key consumer focus, BellRing Brands has relied on Numerator data to validate strategies for new product launches, track in-market performance, guide brand positioning, and strengthen retailer partnerships.

“Our team is focused on fueling category growth by expanding household penetration of RTD shakes, strengthening Premier Protein’s leadership position, broadening distribution, and advancing an innovation pipeline,” said Doug Cornille, Chief Growth Officer, BellRing Brands. “Through our partnership with Numerator, we gain deep consumer insights that help us tailor formats, flavors, and occasions to reach a broader audience. These insights position us for sustained growth in a fast-changing marketplace.”

“With the rise of GLP-1 medications and growing consumer demand for protein-based nutrition, consumers are seeking convenience, value, and innovation,” said Brian Kay, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator. “We are proud to support BellRing Brands as they pursue consumer-centric growth and category leadership in a dynamic health and wellness environment.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.