Legend Senior Living® Grows Florida Footprint With Renaissance of North Tampa

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living®, a nationally recognized senior living provider based in Wichita, KS, has announced the management of Renaissance North Tampa, expanding its Florida portfolio and reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional senior care in the Sunshine State. The residence will operate under the name Renaissance of North Tampa.

Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, and set on a scenic 12-acre campus, Renaissance of North Tampa offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services in a warm, welcoming environment designed to promote independence and enhance quality of life. The community aligns with Legend’s mission to provide seniors with a vibrant lifestyle and personalized, compassionate care rooted in dignity and respect.

With this addition, Legend Senior Living now operates 73 senior living residences across seven states, continuing its strategic growth in key markets with a focus on quality, consistency, and excellence in service.

“Our continued growth in Florida reflects our belief in the strength of this region and our commitment to providing seniors with the high-quality care and vibrant living experience they value,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “We are thrilled to join the great leadership and staff at Renaissance of North Tampa, and together bring high quality service and care to residents. Our goal is to come alongside the team while enhancing resident and associate experiences through Legend’s signature programs and culture.”

Legend Senior Living will bring its award-winning wellness initiatives, robust life enrichment programming, and highly regarded person-centered care model to the newly managed residence. Residents and families can expect a smooth transition, with a continued emphasis on familiar faces, trusted care, and an enriched quality of life.



ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 70 residences – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Missouri. Legend residences are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

