Legend Senior Living® Expands Presence to New Jersey, Welcoming Azalea of Cinnaminson

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living®, a nationally recognized senior living provider based in Wichita, KS, has announced the management of Azalea of Cinnaminson. This marks the company’s expansion into the state of New Jersey and reflects Legend’s continued focus on partnering with communities that share its commitment to quality care, meaningful engagement, and purposeful living for older adults.

Located at 605 US-130 in Cinnaminson, Azalea of Cinnaminson offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care in a welcoming environment designed to foster connection, well-being, and independence. The community’s thoughtful layout, including inviting gathering spaces, restaurant-style dining, and vibrant daily programming, aligns closely with Legend’s mission to serve residents with dignity, respect, and quality.

With this addition, Legend Senior Living now operates 74 senior living residences across eight states, continuing its strategic growth in key markets with a focus on quality, consistency, and excellence in service.

“We’re excited to expand into the state of New Jersey with Azalea of Cinnaminson,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “Opportunities like this are built on the dedication of the people who make a community thrive, and the team at Azalea of Cinnaminson is a great example. This residence shares our values of excellence, integrity, and quality for every resident. We look forward to bringing Legend’s approach to senior living in New Jersey and providing for a smooth transition for both residents and associates.”

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 70 residences – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Missouri and New Jersey. Legend residences are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com