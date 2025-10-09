ContraForce Named “Security Orchestration Solution of the Year” in 2025 CybrerSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that ContraForce , the security service delivery platform company, has been selected as winner of the “Security Orchestration Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, the industry’s leading annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

ContraForce is a Security Delivery Platform for Providers, MSSPs, and enterprise teams, enabling Security Delivery Agents to be orchestrated across every tenant to handle incident management, accelerate response, and defend at a global scale. The multi-agent platform provides federated control and orchestrates incident triage, investigation, response, and reporting. Running on Azure, the platform unifies tools such as Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, and more, while also providing AI infrastructure, workflows, and orchestration layers.

With ContraForce, users can connect all Microsoft security tools into a single view to manage alerts, investigations, and incidents across many tenants in one streamlined workspace. The platform views all customer security data, investigation prompts, and playbooks into a single, intelligent control plane. Analysts and engineers have everything they need for detection, triage, and remediation in one workflow.

ContraForce continuously updates and deploys new detection content across tenants, generating, tuning, and validating detection rules to protect customers against the latest threats. In addition, each time a team runs a playbook, ContraForce captures a "snapshot" of that remediation flow allowing it to be linked to in future incidents, standardized across tenants, and reduce time-to-response.

“Our Security Delivery Platform empowers teams to have complete control and confidence in managing security delivery and standardized outcomes.” said Stan Golubchik, Co-Founder and CEO of ContraForce. “By combining domain expertise with AI-driven orchestration, we enable Providers, MSSP, and Teams s to scale managed services efficiently, reduce response times, and deliver measurable outcomes across Microsoft Security environments. We’re honored to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough as we continue to help organizations operate securely and efficiently at scale.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“ContraForce provides domain-specific expertise built into AI Agents, workflows, and orchestration layers necessary to drive efficient, high-margin managed security services,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The ContraForce Platform allows Providers, MSSPs, and Teams to manage more security operations output per employee, increase incident investigation capacity, and unlock new business models without the need for dedicated security and AI engineering teams.”

ContraForce is a strategic partner with Microsoft. An example of this is the ContraForce Security Delivery Agent for Microsoft Security, which fully orchestrates and handles triage, investigation, and response for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR. The Agent begins by determining if an incident warrants deeper investigation, human interaction, or autonomous response. When the Agent escalates an alert, it adds information about impacted entities and, when appropriate, executes ContraForce Gamebooks. Gamebooks are orchestrated response actions determined by mapping MITRE D3FEND actions to the MITRE ATT&CK TTPs undertaken in the incident. Once an incident is closed, the agent generates a summary report with a confidence score while continuously adapting itself to it’s assigned tenant

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ContraForce

ContraForce is transforming managed security operations with its Security Delivery Platform, purpose-built to deploy, orchestrate, and manage Security Delivery Agents. These agents orchestrate detection, investigation, and response across Microsoft and third-party ecosystems, enabling faster, more consistent, and cost-efficient security outcomes.

Built by experts in SOC operations, MDR services, cloud, and AI engineering, ContraForce serves as the trusted platform for enabling and orchestrating domain-specific Security Delivery Agents. By combining human-in-the-loop intelligence with advanced orchestration, ContraForce empowers Providers, MSSPs, and Teams to scale operations efficiently and with confidence.

Incubated and accelerated by Microsoft, ContraForce is the 2024 Microsoft Security ISV of the Year, a member of MISA, and a participant in the Microsoft Pegasus Program, driving the future of intelligent security delivery..