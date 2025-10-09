Cybersecurity Innovators Honored in Ninth Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.
As the digital economy accelerates, the cybersecurity battlefield is evolving faster than ever. Threat actors are weaponizing AI, targeting supply chains, and exploiting new cloud and edge environments, forcing enterprises and governments alike to rethink their security posture. The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards spotlight the breakthrough technologies, strategies, and leaders that are not only countering today’s most pressing risks, but also shaping the frameworks of tomorrow’s secure, resilient digital world, including:
- AI-powered defense at scale – Organizations are embedding machine learning and generative AI into detection, response and predictive analytics to counter increasingly automated attacks.
- Zero Trust and beyond – Businesses are advancing zero trust models to enforce least-privilege access, microsegmentation and continuous authentication across distributed environments.
- Cloud-first security evolution – The rapid adoption of cloud-native applications and hybrid workforces is fueling demand for innovative cloud, container and API security solutions.
- Cyber resilience as a mandate – Enterprises are moving from prevention-only strategies to resilience, emphasizing continuous risk assessment, breach simulation, and rapid recovery.
- Defending personal identity – With identity theft, account takeovers, and fraud on the rise, new breakthrough technologies are empowering consumers to safeguard their digital identities and restore trust in online transactions.
“In 2025, cybersecurity is no longer just a technology conversation - it’s a business imperative and a national priority,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The escalating scale and sophistication of cyberattacks have made resilience, trust, and innovation non-negotiable. The winners of this year’s program are not simply keeping pace with today’s threat landscape; they are redefining what’s possible in safeguarding critical infrastructure, protecting consumer data and enabling secure digital transformation. Congratulations to all of our 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.
All nominations underwent a comprehensive review by an independent panel of industry experts. Winners were chosen based on a range of criteria, with a focus on innovation, technological advancement, and the overall impact of their solutions in advancing the cybersecurity industry.
The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:
Security-as-a-Service
PaaS Security Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io
Security-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year: Intel 471
Managed Security
Managed Security Solution of the Year: Deepwatch
Managed Security Innovation of the Year: Fortified Health Security
Cloud Security
Cloud Security Innovation of the Year: RAD Security
Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Dynatrace
Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year: Mitiga
Threat Intelligence
Threat Detection Platform of the Year: ClearDATA
Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: ANY.RUN
Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: ThreatConnect
Behavior Analytics
User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year: Trustmi
User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year: Sumo Logic
Unified Threat Management
Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year: SecurityMetrics
IDS Solution Provider of the Year: Vehere
Web Security
Browser Security Solution of the Year: SquareX
Overall Web Security Solution of the Year: Fastly
Messaging & Email Security
Email Security Solution of the Year: Hornetsecurity
Email Security Innovation Award: Arkose Labs, Arkose Email Intelligence
Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year: Proofpoint
Encryption
Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: Kingston Technology, Kingston IronKey™ D500S
Data Protection Solution of the Year: Bluefin, Bluefin ShieldConex Orchestration
Encryption Innovation Award: Confidencial
Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year: Futurex
Fraud Prevention
e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: Kasada
Transaction Security Solution of the Year: Zumigo
Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year: At-Bay
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: CSC, CSC Fraud Protection
Identity Management
Password Management Solution of the Year: Bitwarden
Multifactor Solution of the Year: Digipass® FX1 by OneSpan
Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada
Application Security
Application Security Platform of the Year: Contrast Security, Contrast Runtime Security Platform
API Security Platform of the Year: Wallarm
Application Security Company of the Year: OX Security
Mobile Security
Wi-Fi Security Solution of the Year: Smallstep
Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Verimatrix
Network Security & Infrastructure
Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop
Network Control Center Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io
Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: Booz Allen Hamilton, Thunderdome platform
External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year: Intruder.io
Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: MixMode.ai
Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: NETSCOUT, Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI)
Overall Network Security Solution Provider of the Year: Elisity
Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance
Compliance Software Solution of the Year: CloudBees, CloudBees Unify Continuous Security
Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: RegScale
Cyber Resilience & Recovery
Cyber Resilience Innovation Award: LevelBlue
Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year: KeepIt
Disaster Recovery Solution of the Year: CrashPlan
Cyber Posture
Overall Cyber Posture Solution of the Year: Nagomi Security
Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year: Trend Micro
Risk Management
Risk Management Innovation of the Year: ULTRA RED
Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year: LogicGate
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerability Management Solution Provider of the Year: Seemplicity
Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: Arexdata, Arexdata DSPM
Security Orchestration, Automation, Response
Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: ContraForce
Security Response Solution of the Year: Magnet Forensics
Endpoint Security
Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: TXOne Networks, TXOne Stellar
Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year: Kaseya
Data Security
Data Privacy Solution of the Year: Regula Forensics
Data Security Solution Provider of the Year: Sentra
Extended Detection and Response (XDR)
XDR Solution Provider of the Year: SilverSky
Artificial Intelligence
AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Appdome, MobileBOT™ Defense
Autonomous Cybersecurity Platform of the Year: Prophet Security
Agentic AI Security Solution of the Year: Zenity
AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: Doppel
Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Artificial Intelligence: Aqua Security
AI-based CyberSecurity Solution Provider of the Year: Radiant Security
Certification and Training
Pentesting Solution of the Year: Cobalt
Security Awareness Training Solution of the Year: Fortinet Security Awareness and Training
Security Training Platform of the Year: IronCircle
Vertical Solutions
Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Eclypsium
Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Redseal Systems
Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Telecommunications: F-Secure
Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Endace
Cybersecurity Indutry Leadership
Security Operations Center Solution of the Year: Daylight Security
SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: AT&T Business, AT&T Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Cisco Meraki
Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: GE Appliances
CISO of the Year: Onspring CISO, Nichole Windholz
CyberSecurity Company CEO of the Year: Red Sentry founder and CEO, Valentina Flores
Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: Gen Digital
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.