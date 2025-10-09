Cybersecurity Innovators Honored in Ninth Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.

As the digital economy accelerates, the cybersecurity battlefield is evolving faster than ever. Threat actors are weaponizing AI, targeting supply chains, and exploiting new cloud and edge environments, forcing enterprises and governments alike to rethink their security posture. The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards spotlight the breakthrough technologies, strategies, and leaders that are not only countering today’s most pressing risks, but also shaping the frameworks of tomorrow’s secure, resilient digital world, including:

AI-powered defense at scale – Organizations are embedding machine learning and generative AI into detection, response and predictive analytics to counter increasingly automated attacks.

Zero Trust and beyond – Businesses are advancing zero trust models to enforce least-privilege access, microsegmentation and continuous authentication across distributed environments.

Cloud-first security evolution – The rapid adoption of cloud-native applications and hybrid workforces is fueling demand for innovative cloud, container and API security solutions.

Cyber resilience as a mandate – Enterprises are moving from prevention-only strategies to resilience, emphasizing continuous risk assessment, breach simulation, and rapid recovery.

Defending personal identity – With identity theft, account takeovers, and fraud on the rise, new breakthrough technologies are empowering consumers to safeguard their digital identities and restore trust in online transactions.



“In 2025, cybersecurity is no longer just a technology conversation - it’s a business imperative and a national priority,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The escalating scale and sophistication of cyberattacks have made resilience, trust, and innovation non-negotiable. The winners of this year’s program are not simply keeping pace with today’s threat landscape; they are redefining what’s possible in safeguarding critical infrastructure, protecting consumer data and enabling secure digital transformation. Congratulations to all of our 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

All nominations underwent a comprehensive review by an independent panel of industry experts. Winners were chosen based on a range of criteria, with a focus on innovation, technological advancement, and the overall impact of their solutions in advancing the cybersecurity industry.



The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:

Security-as-a-Service

PaaS Security Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io

Security-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year: Intel 471

Managed Security

Managed Security Solution of the Year: Deepwatch

Managed Security Innovation of the Year: Fortified Health Security

Cloud Security

Cloud Security Innovation of the Year: RAD Security

Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Dynatrace

Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year: Mitiga

Threat Intelligence

Threat Detection Platform of the Year: ClearDATA

Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: ANY.RUN

Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: ThreatConnect

Behavior Analytics

User Behavior Analytics Security Solution of the Year: Trustmi

User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year: Sumo Logic

Unified Threat Management

Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year: SecurityMetrics

IDS Solution Provider of the Year: Vehere

Web Security

Browser Security Solution of the Year: SquareX

Overall Web Security Solution of the Year: Fastly

Messaging & Email Security

Email Security Solution of the Year: Hornetsecurity

Email Security Innovation Award: Arkose Labs, Arkose Email Intelligence

Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year: Proofpoint

Encryption

Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year: Kingston Technology, Kingston IronKey™ D500S

Data Protection Solution of the Year: Bluefin, Bluefin ShieldConex Orchestration

Encryption Innovation Award: Confidencial

Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year: Futurex

Fraud Prevention

e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year: Kasada

Transaction Security Solution of the Year: Zumigo

Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year: At-Bay

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: CSC, CSC Fraud Protection

Identity Management

Password Management Solution of the Year: Bitwarden

Multifactor Solution of the Year: Digipass® FX1 by OneSpan

Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada



Application Security

Application Security Platform of the Year: Contrast Security, Contrast Runtime Security Platform

API Security Platform of the Year: Wallarm

Application Security Company of the Year: OX Security

Mobile Security

Wi-Fi Security Solution of the Year: Smallstep

Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Verimatrix

Network Security & Infrastructure

Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop

Network Control Center Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io

Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year: Booz Allen Hamilton, Thunderdome platform

External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year: Intruder.io

Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: MixMode.ai

Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: NETSCOUT, Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI)

Overall Network Security Solution Provider of the Year: Elisity

Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance

Compliance Software Solution of the Year: CloudBees, CloudBees Unify Continuous Security

Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: RegScale

Cyber Resilience & Recovery

Cyber Resilience Innovation Award: LevelBlue

Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year: KeepIt

Disaster Recovery Solution of the Year: CrashPlan

Cyber Posture

Overall Cyber Posture Solution of the Year: Nagomi Security

Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year: Trend Micro

Risk Management

Risk Management Innovation of the Year: ULTRA RED

Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year: LogicGate

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Management Solution Provider of the Year: Seemplicity

Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: Arexdata, Arexdata DSPM

Security Orchestration, Automation, Response

Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: ContraForce

Security Response Solution of the Year: Magnet Forensics

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Solution of the Year: TXOne Networks, TXOne Stellar

Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year: Kaseya

Data Security

Data Privacy Solution of the Year: Regula Forensics

Data Security Solution Provider of the Year: Sentra

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

XDR Solution Provider of the Year: SilverSky

Artificial Intelligence

AI-based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Appdome, MobileBOT™ Defense

Autonomous Cybersecurity Platform of the Year: Prophet Security

Agentic AI Security Solution of the Year: Zenity

AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: Doppel

Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Artificial Intelligence: Aqua Security

AI-based CyberSecurity Solution Provider of the Year: Radiant Security

Certification and Training

Pentesting Solution of the Year: Cobalt

Security Awareness Training Solution of the Year: Fortinet Security Awareness and Training

Security Training Platform of the Year: IronCircle

Vertical Solutions

Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Eclypsium

Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Redseal Systems

Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Telecommunications: F-Secure

Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Endace

Cybersecurity Indutry Leadership

Security Operations Center Solution of the Year: Daylight Security

SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: AT&T Business, AT&T Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Cisco Meraki

Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: GE Appliances

CISO of the Year: Onspring CISO, Nichole Windholz

CyberSecurity Company CEO of the Year: Red Sentry founder and CEO, Valentina Flores

Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year: Gen Digital

