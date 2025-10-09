Wallarm Named “API Security Platform of the Year” in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that Wallarm , the leading unified platform for API and agentic AI security, has been selected as winner of the “API Security Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Wallarm’s platform for API and Agentic AI security in production combines API discovery, risk management, real-time protection, and testing with advanced API security capabilities to detect and block API attacks. The platform provides API discovery, posture management, and vulnerability detection, and processes and parses API traffic in real time across protocols.

Wallarm discovers threats by automatically inventorying all APIs and AI, evaluating API endpoints with a risk score, identifying shadow and orphan API endpoints, and identifying sensitive data usage. The platform offers protection by blocking API attacks in real-time, mitigating threats against AI, detecting and mitigating API abuse, and uploading and enforcing API specifications to detect and block noncompliant API requests.

The Wallarm platform responds by monitoring threats with complete observability of API sessions, drilling down into malicious requests, and only receiving alerts on incidents that matter. Finally, with its testing features, users can automate API security testing in CI/CD, discover misconfiguration issues, and conduct continuous assessments from the cloud.

Additionally, Wallarm recently introduced Sensitive Business Flow identification, enabling security teams to automatically identify, monitor, and protect endpoints tied to essential business functions. This includes AI API and secure endpoints involved in sensitive operations such as authentication and account management. The new Agentic AI Protection secures AI agents from emerging attack vectors such as prompt injection, jailbreaks, and agent logic abuse.

“We’re thrilled to accept this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. Our product team has a long history of providing cutting-edge security capabilities to address new and emerging security challenges for API security teams,” said Ivan Novikov, CEO and Co-founder of Wallarm. “We will continue to invest in a robust product roadmap that enhances existing security capabilities, from protecting AI infrastructure to supporting new application architectures. We are well-positioned due to our expertise and experience with API security to secure these sophisticated threats.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Wallarm was purpose-built to discover, protect, and test APIs and AI apps wherever they are running. Legacy threats haven’t gone away; however, APIs are facing additional growing threats, especially with the rise of AI. Traditional security tools often overlook API vulnerabilities or are difficult to deploy,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Wallarm’s platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, patented AI/ML-based abuse detection, real-time blocking, and its commitment to deliver best-in-class services and solutions. Congratulations on winning ‘API Security Platform of the Year!’”

About Wallarm

Wallarm is the only unified platform for API and agentic AI security successfully deployed in enterprise production environments. With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Organizations choose Wallarm to protect their APIs and AI agents because the platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, real-time blocking, and patented AI/ML-based abuse detection. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.