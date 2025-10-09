GenAI in MedTech Market Trends, Applications and Growth Opportunities

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GenAI in the medtech market is driven by the expansion of its healthcare applications, growing innovations, increasing R&D activities, and growing diseases.

GenAI streamlines workflows, automates repetitive tasks, and reduces manual effort, delivering significant time and cost savings for medtech companies, with applications spanning drug discovery, surgical assistance, and personalized medicine. In 2024, North America led the market, driven by high adoption of GenAI across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, along with advancements in novel drug discovery for chronic diseases.

What is the GenAI in the Medtech?

The GenAI in the Medtech market is driven by its potential to enhance patient care, increase efficiency, and accelerate innovations. The GenAI in the Medtech refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications to enhance report generation, real-time assistance, data entry, and patient scheduling, as well as promote automation of routine and repetitive tasks in the operational and clinical domains. It provides various applications such as accelerating drug discovery, personalized medicine development, enhancing surgical assistance, simplifying workflows, and reducing manual labor.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the GenAI in the Medtech Market?

The growth in the demand for personalized solutions is a major driver that is increasing the use of GenAI in the Medtech. It provides predictive analytics that help in detecting the disease progression and the treatment responses, which help in developing personalized treatment plans, solutions, and diagnostic devices.

At the same time, the growing collaborations are increasing their utilization and development, which are also being supported by the investments and funding. Moreover, growing technological innovations, efficiency and cost reduction, and the growth in R&D are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the GenAI in the Medtech Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and collaborations to launch and enhance the use of different types of GenAI solutions.

October 2025, a total of $7.2M series A funding round was announced by Reveal HealthTech, which is a specialized AI transformation partner for U.S. life science and healthcare companies , which was led by Leo Capital. This investment will be used to make AI the most trusted and accountable partner in healthcare and will help expand the company’s global reach, capabilities, and scale networks.

, which was led by Leo Capital. This investment will be used to make AI the most trusted and accountable partner in healthcare and will help expand the company’s global reach, capabilities, and scale networks. In September 2025, around $120 million in Series A funding was collectively raised by eight of the seed-stage portfolio companies of FoundersX Ventures, which is a leading AI-first venture capital firm. The AI-powered startups will be driven by these investments, where the concerns about GenAI hype will be addressed. Moreover, the companies will also highlight the strong fundamentals in healthcare, cybersecurity, legal sectors, and finance.

In September 2025, to utilize an AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence platform across the health system, an enterprise-wide agreement was announced between Abridge, which is a generative AI platform for clinical conversations, and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Moreover, the medical conversations can be converted into clinically functional and billable documentation at the point of care with the use enterprise-grade AI platform of Abridge.

In September 2025, a $10 million Series A funding round was announced by Confido Health, bringing the funding to a total of $13 million. With this capital, the company aims to overcome the healthcare problems with the use of AI-powered voice agents built particularly for healthcare and to expand its platform.

What is the Significant Challenge in the GenAI in the Medtech Market?

The privacy concerns are the major market limitations that restrict the use of GenAI in the Medtech. These models contain of vast amount of patient data, where their sharing can lead to data breaches or cyber-attacks. Additionally, regulatory complexities, high cost, data quality and bias, and limited standardized strategies are other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the GenAI in the Medtech Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of a robust R&D ecosystem. This increased the use of GenAi in the Medtech firm to accelerate their studies, which were supported by the investment, driving their adoption rates. At the same time, their use in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs also increased to enhance data storage, digital workflows, consistent operations, etc., which contributed to the market growth.

U.S GenAI in the Medtech Market Trends

Due to a growth in the R&D activities in the institutes and industries across the U.S., the demand for GenAI is increasing. Their use in the diagnostic labs, imaging centres, along with hospitals is increasing. Additionally, the companies are investing in them to develop their new devices, models, or platforms. Moreover, to improve workflow automation, healthcare efficiency, and patient outcomes, their use in telehealth is also increasing.

Canada GenAI in the Medtech Market Trends

The use of GenAI in the Medtech firms present in Canada is increasing due to the growth in government investments and initiatives. The growth in the Medtech startups is also increasing their adoption to enhance their healthcare applications. Moreover, new models and platforms are also being developed by the companies in compliance with the regulatory standards to overcome the security and privacy concerns.

What Made the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the GenAI in the Medtech Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare. Additionally, the growth in the population and diseases is also contributing to the increased adoption of GenAI. The increasing government interventions and digitalization are also promoting their use. Thus, this is enhancing the market growth.

China GenAI in the Medtech Market Trends

There is a rise in diseases in China due to a large population, which is increasing the use of GenAI for their early detection and monitoring. They are also being used to develop novel diagnostic or imaging devices, as well as in telemedicine. Moreover, the pathology and diagnostic labs, along with the hospitals, are also increasing their use. These advancements are further supported by the government investments.

India GenAI in the Medtech Market Trends

The growing digitalization in India is increasing the use of GenAI in the healthcare sector. They are being used to enhance the manufacturing, documentation, supply chain, etc. Moreover, the growing disease incidences are increasing the demand for affordable diagnostics and telehealth solutions, encouraging the use of GenAI. At the same time, the growing healthcare sector and government initiatives are also promoting their use.

Recent Developments in the GenAI in the Medtech Market

In September 2025, in an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping patient search behavior, rater8, which is a leader in healthcare reputation management, launched a platform titled the rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE), which will control the online presence of healthcare organizations.

In May 2025, a new initiative was revealed to enhance the adoption of generative artificial intelligence tools by Epic, which is an electronic health record giant. The program, named Launchpad, is expected to help organizations by providing a fast track to live workflows and guided AI implementations.

In August 2025, TriZetto AI Gateway was launched by Cognizant, which merges the extensive TriZetto healthcare ecosystem with generative AI capabilities. Moreover, enhancing the digital transformation and operational efficiency to transform healthcare delivery is the main goal of this gateway.

In December 2024, a proprietary Generative AI (GenAI) platform was launched by DexCom, Inc., which made the company the first CGM manufacturer to merge GenAI into glucose biosensing technology, where the platform helps to improve metabolic health by analyzing individual health data patterns, offering actionable insights, and disclosing a direct association between glucose levels and lifestyle choices.

The global generative AI in drug discovery market was valued at USD 250 million in 2024 and grew to USD 318.55 million in 2025. It is projected to reach approximately USD 2,847.43 million by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 27.42% between 2025 and 2034.

Similarly, the global generative AI in life sciences market stood at USD 250 million in 2024, rose to USD 302.05 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 1,657.02 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 20.82% over the forecast period.

The generative AI in healthcare market is poised for substantial growth, anticipated to increase from USD 2.65 billion in 2025 to USD 39.68 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 35.1% during the period.

The global blockchain in healthcare market reached USD 1.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge to approximately USD 25.52 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 34.02% between 2025 and 2034.

The global continuous manufacturing systems market was valued at USD 689.15 million in 2024, expanded to USD 772.13 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 2,148.06 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.04%.

The global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market grew from USD 2.49 billion in 2024 to USD 2.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.52%.

The global electronic health records (EHR) market was valued at USD 28.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.66 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.32% over the decade.

The global simulators market grew from USD 12.79 billion in 2024 to USD 13.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.53 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.24%.

The global pharmacy automation devices market increased from USD 7.6 billion in 2024 to USD 8.37 billion in 2025, with projections indicating a growth to USD 19.9 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The physical therapy clinics back-office software market is witnessing rapid global adoption, with expectations of accumulating several hundred million dollars in revenue between 2025 and 2034.

Key Players List

GE Healthcare

Microsoft

DeepMind

Butterfly Network

Ambience Healthcare, Inc.

Nvidia

Atomwise Inc.

Medtronic

Tempus

IBM

Segments Covered in The Report

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

