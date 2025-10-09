AT&T Business Wins “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” Award in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that AT&T Business has been selected as winner of the “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The annual awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

The SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the AT&T Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Cisco Meraki, which offers a comprehensive, integrated approach to cybersecurity for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing subscription-based solutions catering to different security needs.

AT&T SASE with Cisco Meraki is fully managed and empowers businesses to connect and protect every user, device, and network edge—including data centers, branch locations, IoT devices, and cloud environments—with consistent, high-performance access from anywhere.

The solutions feature a next-generation layer 7 firewall for identity-based security policies and application management, advanced malware protection with sandboxing and file reputation analysis, and a PCI-compliant intrusion prevention system powered by SNORT®. While granular, automatically updated content filtering, VPN and Auto-VPN® support, geo-based firewalling, and DNS filtering further strengthen defenses.

Additionally, integrated threat intelligence provides real-time visibility into emerging threats and vulnerabilities, while application layer controls enable deep packet inspection and monitoring. Guest security is built in, offering wireless or wired access with isolation and bandwidth management.

AT&T’s managed services model means customers benefit from expert deployment, policy design, configuration, 24x7 monitoring, and help desk support—reducing the burden on in-house IT teams. A self-service portal enables zero-touch provisioning, lifecycle management, and rapid change implementation, ensuring agility as business needs evolve. The features of these solutions enable organizations to gain a resilient, scalable, and secure network foundation that supports growth, innovation, and exceptional user experiences.

“We are honored to receive the SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough,” said Joe Petrocelli, vice president of communications services, AT&T Business. “Our AT&T SASE with Cisco Meraki solution is purpose built to bridge the gap between SMBs and Enterprise, delivering scalable protection that evolves with our customers’ needs. This recognition underscores our commitment to setting the industry standard and driving innovation in security. As threats continue to grow more sophisticated, we are dedicated to refining our offering to help ensure businesses of all sizes stay protected and focus on growth.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“AT&T SASE with Cisco Meraki is not just a cybersecurity solution; it’s a commitment to safeguarding the digital future of SMBs. In today's digital age, cybersecurity is paramount for businesses of all sizes, yet SMBs often lack the IT personnel or security expertise to devise and implement robust cybersecurity strategies,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “AT&T’s solution meets the unique needs of SMBs and sets a new standard in the industry. By offering tailored, scalable, and advanced security packages, AT&T empowers businesses to focus on growth and innovation with an integrated cybersecurity approach and comprehensive support.”

