ION set to air Athlos NYC live on Oct. 10, Brooks Running Shoes to be presenting sponsor

ATLANTA , Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION makes its debut as the domestic linear broadcast television partner for Athlos NYC, a first-of-its-kind women’s-only track and field event, on Friday, Oct. 10, marking the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Scripps Sports and the ATHLOS league.

Brooks Running Shoes has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the telecast, which has attracted the best-of-the-best in the track and field world.

Headliners include an elite lineup of athletes: Faith Kipyegon, Keely Hodgkinson, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino and Brittany Brown on the track side, as well as Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Monae’ Nichols and Quanesha Burks, who will compete in the long jump.

“Brooks Running Shoes is the perfect presenting partner for Athlos NYC on ION. They are a brand that shares Scripps’ belief that women’s sports deserve the same stage, spotlight and respect as any other,” said Brian Norris, Scripps chief revenue officer. “Like Athlos and ION, Brooks celebrates authenticity, grit and the pursuit of potential. This partnership is about connection – across real brands, real athletes and real purpose. With Athlos NYC on ION, Brooks is aligning with more than a moment – they are connecting with a movement, and that’s the kind of energy we’re building at Scripps for both brands and fans.”

Athlos NYC on ION kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, live from New York’s Icahn Stadium. This is ATHLOS’ first-ever field competition, of which qualifying will take place in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 9.

ATHLOS joins Scripps Sports’ robust lineup of top women’s sports, including partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Also coming later this fall to ION is the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off – a premier early-season college basketball tournament. ION is available on pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in more than 128 million homes.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About ION

A leading general entertainment network, ION’s lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in more than 40 markets.

About ATHLOS

ATHLOS is a first-of-its-kind track invitational bringing together the fastest women in the world to compete for the largest prize purse ever for a women’s-only track and field event. ATHLOS provides fans a unique way to experience and celebrate the world’s fastest women, marrying the competition of a track and field meet with the entertainment of a music festival to fully celebrate these incredible athletes as they reach for new heights in the sport. For more information, visit ATHLOS.com.

About Brooks Running

Brooks Running creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories distributed worldwide. Brooks exists to inspire everyone to run and be active, through innovative gear, tools, and experiences designed to take you to the place that makes you feel more alive. Since 1914, Brooks has been propelled by a never-ending curiosity with how humans move, pushing the limits of motion science, engineering, and technology to create gear that unlocks the power of energy and movement for everyone. Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow @brooksrunning.

