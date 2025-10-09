Fruit Juice Market Size to Exceed USD 229.59 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit juice market size stood at USD 159.65 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 165.56 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 229.59 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising health and wellness awareness among consumers, high demand for organic and functional options, and a growing preference for healthier alternatives to high-sugar drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Key Highlights of the Fruit Juice Market

By region, Europe dominated the fruit juice market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the juice drink segment led the market in 2024, whereas the 100% fruit juice segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By flavor, the orange flavor segment dominated the fruit juice market in 2024, whereas the mango flavor segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment led the market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

Rising Consumer Awareness is fueling the Demand for Fruit Juices.

The fruit juice market is experiencing a surge due to rising consumer awareness of health and wellness, increasing disposable incomes, and higher demand for functional and natural products. Health-conscious consumers today are always on the lookout for healthy food and beverage options, such as sugar-free, low-calorie, and low-trans-fat products, among others. Hence, such factors further aid the market. Fruit juices are an ideal and healthier alternative to alcoholic beverages, sugary drinks, and carbonated beverages.

The market has also experienced growth due to multiple other factors, including growing disposable income, a rising shift towards healthier options, high demand for functional, organic, and natural beverages, and an increasing understanding of the health benefits of natural fruit juices. Natural fruit juices are enriched with vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars helpful to maintain hydration in a tastier way. Hence, many consumers prefer such options over sugary and fizzy drinks and alcoholic drinks.

Impact of AI on the Fruit Juice Market

AI is increasingly redefining the fruit juice market by enhancing precision, accelerating innovation, and reducing waste throughout the entire value chain. In orchards and farms, AI systems analyze satellite images, drone footage, soil sensors, and plant health data to optimize harvest timing, detect diseases or stress, and improve yield quality, ensuring that only the best raw fruit enters the juice supply. Once fruits arrive at processing facilities, computer vision and spectral analysis powered by AI automatically grade, sort, and reject subpar produce based on color, texture, size, and internal qualities, ensuring consistency and reducing manual errors.

Within R&D, AI models are being used to predict the behavior of various combinations of fruits, concentrates, stabilizers, and processing conditions, thereby forecasting shelf life, flavor stability, nutrient retention, and sensory profile, and accelerating new juice formulation cycles.

An example of this is Coca-Cola’s collaboration with MIT and others to apply generative AI in solving the global orange crisis caused by citrus diseases, thereby protecting the long-term supply for juice production.



New Trends of the Fruit Juice Market

Organic and functional drinks have high demand in the market due to their multiple health benefits, and they are also filled with nutritional benefits such as vitamins , minerals, and other essential nutrients.

due to their multiple health benefits, and they are also filled with nutritional benefits such as , minerals, and other essential nutrients. Product innovation is beneficial in enhancing the flavors of fruit juices, which helps attract more consumers and further fuels the growth of the fruit juice market.

Convenient and on-the-go packaging options allow consumers to carry fruit juices easily while traveling, and such options are available in convenience stores as well.

Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options help to manage waste and further fuel the growth of the market.

and further fuel the growth of the market. High demand for healthier beverage options by health-conscious consumers also aids the growth of the market for fruit juice.



Fruit Juice Market Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement (Farms, Orchards, etc.)



Fruit juice producers source fruits (mango, orange, apple, etc.) from contract farms or cooperatives, prioritizing consistent quality and sugar/acidity balance. Seasonality and perishability make procurement planning critical, leading many firms to rely on concentrate imports during off-seasons. Sustainable sourcing (organic, fair trade, residue-free) adds brand value but raises input costs. Price volatility in fruit supply and weather disruptions (frost, droughts) are major risks in this stage.

Processing and Preservation



Fruits undergo washing, pulping, clarification, pasteurization, and concentration or NFC (Not From Concentrate) processes. Preservation through heat treatment or aseptic filling ensures safety and a longer shelf life, but may impact flavor and nutrients, driving R&D in cold-press and HPP (High-Pressure Processing). Equipment automation and juice standardization (°Brix, acidity, color) create efficiency and consistency. Waste valorization (utilizing peels for pectin and seeds for oil) generates secondary revenue streams and adds sustainability value.

Distribution to Retail and HoReCa



Juice products are transported via cold chain or ambient logistics, depending on the processing type (NFC vs. concentrate). Partnerships with modern trade, quick commerce, and HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés) channels expand reach. Efficient distribution hinges on shelf-life optimization and robust distributor networks, especially in emerging markets with fragmented retail sectors. Branding and display incentives at the point of sale drive visibility — but margins are thinner due to retailer commissions and logistics costs.

Recent Developments in the Fruit Juice Market

In March 2025, Tropicana launched its new fresh and light juice range in the UK. The new range is launched in a lower sugar variant in Pure-Pak cartons. ( Source - https://www.elopak.com)

- https://www.elopak.com) In August 2025, Rasna, the huge instant beverage brand, entered the ready-to-drink fruit juice market with the launch of ‘Jumpin’. The primary objective of the brand is to capture the growing Indian fruit juice market, which is expected to reach Rs. 1.2 trillion by 2033. (Source- https://www.financialexpress.com)

Product Survey in the Fruit Juice Market

Product Category Description / Examples Key Ingredients Major Benefits / Consumer Appeal Orange Juice The most consumed fruit juice globally, available as fresh, pasteurized, or from concentrate. Oranges, vitamin C fortification High in vitamin C, immune-boosting, and popular as a breakfast beverage. Apple Juice Produced from fresh or concentrate apples; often used in blends and kids’ beverages. Apples, natural sweeteners Antioxidant-rich, hydrating, and favored for mild flavor and versatility. Grape Juice Made from red or white grapes; used in both direct consumption and wine production. Grapes (Concord, Muscat) Rich in polyphenols, it supports heart health and immunity. Pineapple Juice A tropical favorite, used as a standalone drink or in mixed beverages. Pineapple, vitamin C, and bromelain enzyme Aids digestion, rich in antioxidants, and used in cocktails and smoothies. Mango Juice Popular in tropical regions; often blended with other fruit flavors. Mango pulp, sugar, citric acid Sweet, nutrient-rich, and a strong source of vitamins A and C. Berry Juices (Mixed Berries, Blueberry, Cranberry) Premium juice segment featuring antioxidant-rich berries. Blueberry, cranberry, raspberry blends Supports urinary tract health, reduces inflammation, and boosts the immune system. Pomegranate Juice Valued for its rich antioxidants and vibrant color. Pomegranate concentrate Promotes heart health and skin vitality; considered a premium health juice. Tropical Fruit Blends Combination juices (e.g., orange-mango, pineapple-guava, passion fruit). Mixed tropical fruits Exotic flavor, appealing to younger consumers, and global markets. Citrus Blends Combines orange, lemon, and grapefruit for a tangy taste. Citrus fruit blends Refreshing and rich in vitamin C, ideal for boosting energy and hydration. Vegetable-Fruit Blends Functional juices combine fruits with vegetables, such as carrots, beetroot, and spinach. Apple-carrot, beetroot-orange, spinach-pineapple The functional beverage segment targets health-conscious consumers. Cold-Pressed Juices Premium category processed via high-pressure technology to retain nutrients. Fresh fruits, minimal additives Clean-label, nutrient-dense, and marketed as a fresh alternative to traditional juice. Fortified Functional Juices Enriched with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics for added health benefits. Fruits + fortificants (vitamin D, zinc, probiotics) Supports immunity, gut health, and overall wellness, with strong growth expected in post-pandemic demand. Juice Concentrates & Powders Used in packaged foods and instant beverage mixes. Dehydrated or pasteurized fruit concentrates Long shelf life and easy storage; widely used in industrial applications.



Demand for Fruit Juices in Different Regions

Europe was one of the largest markets for fruit juices, with Germany being the largest contributor to the market. The place contributed significantly due to its high production of organic fruits and juices, which were in high demand among consumers. High demand for organic and functional juices also contributed to the market's growth in the region. Other key European markets, such as Spain, France, and Poland, also prioritize sustainable options, further driving the market's growth.

was one of the largest markets for fruit juices, with Germany being the largest contributor to the market. The place contributed significantly due to its high production of organic fruits and juices, which were in high demand among consumers. High demand for organic and functional juices also contributed to the market's growth in the region. Other key European markets, such as Spain, France, and Poland, also prioritize sustainable options, further driving the market's growth. North America- North America holds a significant position in the growth of the fruit juice market. The US and Canada hold a significant position in driving the market's growth in the region. Factors such as high demand for premium, organic, and functional drinks in the region have contributed to the market's growth.

North America holds a significant position in the growth of the fruit juice market. The US and Canada hold a significant position in driving the market's growth in the region. Factors such as high demand for premium, organic, and functional drinks in the region have contributed to the market's growth. Asia Pacific- Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing fruit juice sector regions in the foreseeable future. The high demand for fruit juices and beverages in countries such as India and China has driven the growth of the market in the region. Rapid urbanization, growing consumer preference for healthier options, and rising disposable income are other key factors driving the market's growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing fruit juice sector regions in the foreseeable future. The high demand for fruit juices and beverages in countries such as India and China has driven the growth of the market in the region. Rapid urbanization, growing consumer preference for healthier options, and rising disposable income are other key factors driving the market's growth in the region. Latin America - The region is experiencing steady growth in the fruit juice market, thanks to its rich biodiversity, which enables manufacturers to harvest some of the finest fruits for producing high-quality juices. Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico make the highest contributions to the market's growth in the region.

Fruit Juice Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Fruit Juice Market?

Health Consciousness - One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the fruit juice market is the health-conscious attitude of consumers in recent times. Fruit juices are an easy way to consume essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in a tasty way. They are also an ideal option for vegans and vegetarians to obtain nourishment.

- One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the fruit juice market is the health-conscious attitude of consumers in recent times. Fruit juices are an easy way to consume essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in a tasty way. They are also an ideal option for vegans and vegetarians to obtain nourishment. Product Innovation - Another major factor driving the growth of the fruit juice market is product innovation. The availability of fruit juices with added minerals, vitamins, probiotics, and healthier elements in fortified options is also contributing to the market's growth. Different flavor profiles and the availability of juices in organic and functional options also contribute to the market's growth.

- Another major factor driving the growth of the fruit juice market is product innovation. The availability of fruit juices with added minerals, vitamins, probiotics, and healthier elements in fortified options is also contributing to the market's growth. Different flavor profiles and the availability of juices in organic and functional options also contribute to the market's growth. Urbanization- Growing disposable income, urbanization, and changing lifestyles of consumers, preference for healthier choices, and health and wellness trends also help to aid the growth of the market.



Challenge

High Sugar Content Obstructs the Growth of the Market

High sugar in processed and packaged juices may obstruct the growth of the fruit juice market. Such options are risky and unhealthy for diabetics, the obese, and people with other health issues. Hence, consumers today demand naturally squeezed juices, as well as low-sugar or no-sugar juice options.

Opportunity

Developing Regions Aiding the Growth of the Market

Developing regions with rising disposable incomes, changing health preferences, and higher demand for healthier alternatives are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the fruit juice market. In such regions, consumers tend to opt for healthier food and beverage options, driving market growth. The availability of healthier options in supermarkets and online platforms presents another major opportunity for the growth of the fruit juice market.

Fruit Juice Market Regional Analysis

Europe Dominated the Fruit Juice Market in 2024

Europe dominated the fruit juice market in 2024, driven by high demand for organic, functional, and healthy beverage options. The region is also experiencing growth due to health-conscious consumers seeking healthier alternatives, as well as a high demand for product categories such as low-sugar or no-sugar food and beverage options. The health and wellness trend in the region is another growth-fueling element for the European market. The large juice production capability of Germany helps to aid the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Expected Timeframe

Factors such as rising disposable income, health and wellness trends, changing consumer preferences, and a health-conscious attitude are some of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit juice market in the Asia Pacific over the foreseeable period. Consumers in the region prefer healthier alternatives to sugar, aerated, and alcoholic beverages. Fortified and organic fruit juices, which are added with minerals, vitamins, and probiotics, and are available in a low-sugar variant, further help fuel the market's growth in the region. China and India significantly contribute to the market's growth on a large scale.

Fruit Juice Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 3.7% Market Size in 2025 USD 165.56 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 171.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 229.59 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Fruit Juice Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The juice drinks segment led the fruit juice market in 2024, as it encompasses various types of juices, including those with sugar, sugar-free, fortified, organic, and those with different flavor profiles. Fruit juices are the best option for convenient nutrition while being outdoors, enhancing the convenience for consumers. Hence, the segment contributed to the market's growth.

The 100% fruit juice segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as it focuses on fruit juices with no added preservatives or chemicals. Such options are naturally sweet due to the inherent sweetness of the fruit and are also rich in healthy nutrients for the body. Such juices are healthy for consumers of all age groups. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Flavor Analysis

The orange flavor segment led the fruit juice market in 2024 due to its tangy, refreshing, and slightly naturally sweet profile. Hence, consumers from different age groups prefer this flavor, further fueling the market's growth. Being rich in vitamin C, the fruit juice is highly preferred by health-conscious consumers, as it helps them obtain the required nutrition in a more palatable way.

The mango flavor segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its naturally sweet taste, which is adaptable to consumers of all age groups. The low pulp and multiple benefits of mango further help to fuel the growth of the market for fruit juice in the foreseeable future.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the fruit juice market in 2024 due to the availability of different types of fruit juices at such stores. Such places also provide sustainable packaged juices, further fueling the market’s growth. Different types of categories and flavors are arranged in an ideal manner, making it helpful for consumers to shop. Such stores are also located near residential areas, making it convenient for customers to shop. Hence, the segment contributed to the market's growth.

The online segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the convenience, product variety, discounts, and ease offered by the platform, which is beneficial for the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. The segment also provides detailed information about various products, enabling consumers to select the right product at discounted prices.

Top Companies in the Fruit Juice Market and Their Strategic Impact

Coca-Cola Company: A global beverage leader with flagship fruit juice brands such as Minute Maid, Simply, and Del Valle, offering a wide range of 100% juices, juice drinks, and fortified blends catering to health-conscious consumers.

A global beverage leader with flagship fruit juice brands such as Minute Maid, Simply, and Del Valle, offering a wide range of 100% juices, juice drinks, and fortified blends catering to health-conscious consumers. Del Monte Foods: Offers an extensive portfolio of shelf-stable and refrigerated fruit juices, nectars, and purees under the Del Monte brand, emphasizing natural ingredients and minimal processing to maintain maximum freshness.

Offers an extensive portfolio of shelf-stable and refrigerated fruit juices, nectars, and purees under the Del Monte brand, emphasizing natural ingredients and minimal processing to maintain maximum freshness. Döhler Group: A major supplier of natural ingredients and fruit juice concentrates to beverage manufacturers worldwide, providing customized juice formulations and sustainable flavor solutions.

A major supplier of natural ingredients and fruit juice concentrates to beverage manufacturers worldwide, providing customized juice formulations and sustainable flavor solutions. Dr Pepper Snapple (now part of Keurig Dr Pepper): Produces fruit-based beverages, including Hawaiian Punch and Mott’s 100% Apple Juice, targeting the family and children’s beverage market segment.

Produces fruit-based beverages, including Hawaiian Punch and Mott’s 100% Apple Juice, targeting the family and children’s beverage market segment. Hershey: Through its beverage division, Hershey markets fruit juice drinks and fortified liquid snacks, often positioned as functional or flavored beverage alternatives in select markets.

Through its beverage division, Hershey markets fruit juice drinks and fortified liquid snacks, often positioned as functional or flavored beverage alternatives in select markets. Nestlé SA: Offers juice-based drinks under brands like Juicy Juice and Nestea, emphasizing nutritional value, children’s health, and natural formulations.

Offers juice-based drinks under brands like Juicy Juice and Nestea, emphasizing nutritional value, children’s health, and natural formulations. Ocean Spray: A farmer-owned cooperative specializing in cranberry and mixed-fruit juices, known globally for its Ocean Spray brand of antioxidant-rich and functional fruit beverages.

A farmer-owned cooperative specializing in cranberry and mixed-fruit juices, known globally for its Ocean Spray brand of antioxidant-rich and functional fruit beverages. Odwalla Inc.: Known for its premium, cold-pressed fruit juices and smoothies, made from natural ingredients. The company has focused on wellness-oriented consumers seeking clean-label, minimally processed beverages. (Note: Coca-Cola retired the Odwalla brand in 2020, but its legacy remains influential in the cold-pressed juice category.)

Known for its premium, cold-pressed fruit juices and smoothies, made from natural ingredients. The company has focused on wellness-oriented consumers seeking clean-label, minimally processed beverages. (Note: Coca-Cola retired the Odwalla brand in 2020, but its legacy remains influential in the cold-pressed juice category.) PepsiCo: Produces a diverse juice portfolio under major brands such as Tropicana, Naked Juice, and KeVita, addressing both traditional and functional juice segments globally.

Produces a diverse juice portfolio under major brands such as Tropicana, Naked Juice, and KeVita, addressing both traditional and functional juice segments globally. True Organic: Focuses on certified organic, non-GMO, and cold-pressed fruit juices sourced from sustainably grown fruits, appealing to premium and eco-conscious consumers.

Focuses on certified organic, non-GMO, and cold-pressed fruit juices sourced from sustainably grown fruits, appealing to premium and eco-conscious consumers. Welch Foods and Mott: Welch’s specializes in grape and mixed-fruit juices, while Mott’s offers 100% apple juices and juice drinks, both catering to family-friendly, natural juice segments with strong heritage branding.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

100% Fruit Juice

Nectars

Juice Drinks

Concentrates

Powdered Juice

Others

By Flavours

Orange

Apple

Mango

Mixed Fruit

Others



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

