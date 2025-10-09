Sleep Tech Devices Market to Hit $68.78 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.7%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sleep Tech Devices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 23.32 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.78 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2025 to 2032. Technological innovations such as wearable sleep trackers and mobile apps are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers. Increasing awareness of sleep disorders and their effects on overall health is encouraging individuals to adopt sleep technology devices to monitor and enhance their sleep quality.

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sleep app market size is expected to nearly triple during the forecast period, reaching USD 68.78 Bn by 2032, up from USD 23.32 Bn in 2025.

Global sleep tech device demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2025 and 2032.

Wearables are slated to remain the top-selling products in the market, accounting for 55.3% of the global sleep tech devices market share by 2025.

Insomnia is expected to be the most lucrative application for sleep tech devices, capturing nearly half of the global market revenue share in 2025.

Based on end user, hospitals segment is set to hold a prominent market share of 55.4% in 2025.

North America is projected to lead the global sleep tech devices industry, holding nearly two-fifths of market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for sleep tech devices market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest sleep tech devices market analysis highlights key factors driving market growth. Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders is one such primary growth driver.

The global prevalence of insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep-related issues is increasing significantly. According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, about 30% to 35% of adults worldwide experience insomnia symptoms.

Individuals with sleep disorders often seek digital solutions to help monitor, as well as track and improve their sleep quality. Thus, rising prevalence of sleep disorders is expected to drive strong demand for sleep tech devices during the forecast period.

High Cost and Data Privacy Concerns Limiting Sleep Tech Devices Market Growth

The global sleep tech devices market outlook indicates robust growth. However, high cost of devices and rising concerns over data privacy may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Advanced sleep tech devices like sleep trackers and therapeutic devices are quite expensive. This limits their adoption among middle- and low-income regions, thereby dampening sleep tech devices market demand.

Some users are reluctant to share sensitive health and sleep-related data due to fears of misuse, unauthorized access, or breaches. This reluctance could slow down growth of the sleep tech devices market during the forecast period.

Rising Sleep Hygiene Awareness Opening New Revenue Streams

People around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of sleep for overall health and wellness. This is pushing them towards sleep monitoring as well as improvement tools, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for sleep tech device manufacturers.

Emerging Sleep Tech Devices Market Trends

Adoption of AI, ML, and IoT in sleep tech devices is a key trend in the market. These advanced technologies enhance the accuracy and personalization of sleep tracking. Modern devices now offer features like REM sleep tracking and heart rate variability analysis.

Rising popularity of wearable technology is expected to boost the sleep tech devices market value during the forecast period. Smartwatches, rings, and headbands equipped with sleep tracking capabilities are gaining traction. For instance, the Oura Ring 4 offers precise tracking of health metrics.

Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are creating new channels for sleep tech device adoption. These devices provide clinicians with real-time sleep data for timely intervention.

Shift towards home-based care is creating a conducive environment for the expansion of sleep tech devices market. These solutions empower individuals to monitor as well as improve sleep quality without frequent hospital visits.

Analyst’s View

“The global sleep tech devices industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, advancements in wearable technology, heightened public awareness of sleep health, and increasing integration of artificial intelligence and smart home ecosystems,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Sleep Tech Devices Market

Event Description and Impact Post-Pandemic Health Consciousness & Mental Health Crisis Description: Sleep disorder diagnoses are rising as awareness of sleep health grows. Impact: This drives demand for consumer sleep monitoring devices. AI and Machine Learning Breakthroughs in Healthcare Description: AI/ML are being used in sleep tech for improving sleep pattern recognition and personalized insights. Impact: Companies gain product differentiation through superior data analytics. Asia-Pacific Aging Population Demographics Description: Geriatric population in nations like Japan is increasing rapidly. Impact: Premium sleep tech adoption is accelerating among seniors with disposable income.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the sleep tech devices market report include:

Fitbit Inc.

Oura Health Oy

Garmin Ltd.

Wakefit

Itamar Medical

SleepScore Labs

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Indiegogo, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smart Nora

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



Key Developments

In June 2025, Garmin launched Index Sleep Monitor, an ultra-comfortable and lightweight smart sleep band. This new solution is designed to track sleep for a more comprehensive view of overall fitness and recovery.

In October 2024, Oura launched the Oura Ring 4, its newest smart ring. It features Smart Sensing, a system that adjusts to each person’s body to give more accurate, continuous health data. The ring is designed to help people sleep better, track recovery, and improve daily performance.

In June 2024, Wakefit launched its Zense range of AI-enabled sleep solutions in India. The range includes Regul8, a mattress temperature controller, and Track8, a contactless sleep tracker.

Market Segmentation

By Product Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Wearables

Non-wearables

Others



By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Insomnia

Obstructive sleep Apnea

Others





By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



