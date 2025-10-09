Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $2.6 Million in Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $2.6 million in grants to 120 organizations as part of its Summers Without Hunger campaign. The grants support community feeding partners working to prevent childhood hunger, address food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutrition education initiatives.

Food Lion customers and participating vendors supported the annual Summers Without Hunger campaign, which provided more than 28 million meals* to children and families in need. From June 18 to July 15, customers purchased specially designed reusable bags for $2 or use a digital keypad to make cash donations at checkout, with proceeds funding grants to local feeding agencies.

Childhood hunger often spikes in the summer when school-based meal programs end, leaving millions of children across the U.S. without consistent access to nutritious food. This lack of access can have lasting physical, mental and educational consequences.

To help bridge that gap, the grants will help ensure children facing food insecurity continue to have access to nourishing meals beyond the school year. Funding will support programs that provide meals during weekends, after school hours and throughout the year, helping kids receive nutritious and balanced meals. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed nearly $23 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“Nourishing the towns and cities we serve is at the heart of everything we do at Food Lion,” said Natasha Brinegar, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Category Management, Meat and Seafood, Food Lion. “These grants help our partners provide nourishment for hungry children, especially during the summer months when access to school meals is limited. By investing in local food banks and community organizations, we are not only helping to meet immediate needs but also supporting long-term solutions to combat hunger and make a lasting difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on addressing the root causes of hunger in communities. Additionally, the Foundation helps feeding organizations increase their ability to provide fresh produce and other food staples through grants which build their facilities’ capacity ensuring families can put nutritious meals on their tables. Partner organizations also provide nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Through grants provided by the Foundation, partnerships with local and national feeding partners and donations made by Food Lion customers, Food Lion Feeds has provided the equivalent of more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014. Food Lion Feeds efforts are multi-faceted providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief grants; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; as well as donating volunteer hours by associates. Early this year, Food Lion Feeds set a goal to double its impact to date, committing to provide a total of 3 billion meals* by 2032.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh, and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

* Investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

