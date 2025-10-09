Technology Portfolio | October Editions Now Live

BizClik’s October Technology portfolio has arrived, featuring the latest editions of AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, and Data Centre Magazine. Each publication explores the people, companies, and innovations transforming the global technology landscape.

London - 9 October 2025 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Technology portfolio, featuring:

Ai Magazine

Technology Magazine



Telco Magazine

Data Centre Magazine

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

AI Magazine - October 2025

Cover Feature:

ServiceNow’s AI Playbook - Senior Director, Damien Davies, shares the winning formula for enterprise AI





Company Features:

ServiceNow - Blending Human Expertise and AI for Enterprise Success (p. 52)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise - Partnerships and Scale (p. 262)

Top 10:

Top 10 ChatBots ( pg 34 )





Editorial Highlights:

The AI Interview - Schneider’s CAIO, Philippe Rambach. ( pg 24)

AI Strategy - How Spotify, Etsy and JP Morgan Deploy NLP (p. 114)

Read the issue here .



Technology Magazine- October 2025

Cover Feature: Google Cloud’s VP Global Generative AI, Oliver Parker, on why enterprise AI success depends on strategy, not tools, in ‘The Technology Interview’

Google Cloud's VP Global Generative AI, Oliver Parker, on why enterprise AI success depends on strategy, not tools, in 'The Technology Interview' Company Features: Quantiphi - Why Enterprises Must Own Their Agentic AI Stacks (p. 56)

Global Credit Union - Redefining Banking Operations (p. 278)

atNorth - Enterprise AI and Infrastructure Spotlights (p. 216)

Bank of Sydney - Cloud-First Strategy (p. 128)

Vystar Credit Union - Using AI to Speed Code Development (p. 232)

Sunrise - The Sunrise Way, Bold Moves, Customer Focus (p. 100)





Top 10: Top 10 Chief Information Officers - Featuring leaders at Meta, Goldman Sachs, Cisco, and The Walt Disney Company (p. 38 )





Editorial Highlights: atNorth: Scaling Sustainable Data Centres Across the Nordics - Page 216

How VyStar Credit Union Uses AI To Speed Code Development - Page 232

Read the issue here .







Telco Magazine- October 2025

Cover Feature:

Fabrizio Campanale, VP of Entertainment at Sunrise, on its 5G roll-out (p. 48)







Top 10:

Top 10 AI Partners for Telcos (p. 30)







Editorial Highlights:

The Telco Interview - Ashish Khanna, Senior Managing Director of Global Security Solutions at Verizon Business (p.20)

Sustainability - The Hyperscale Revolution Reshaping Data Centre Architecture with Switch Datacenters, Nxtra, and KPMG UK (p. 88)

Read the issue here .

Data Centre Magazine - October 2025

Cover Feature: Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer at atNorth, on data centre expansion driven by sustainability during ‘The Data Centre Interview’ (p. 26)



Company Features:

ServiceNow - Blending Human Expertise and AI for Enterprise (p. 172)





Top 10:

Top 10 Data Centre Construction Companies (p. 9)







Editorial Highlights:

AI - The Rise of Autonomous Data Centres, with Ecolab, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Dell Technologies (p. 58)

How Are Data Centres Breaking Free From the Grid? Insights from Wood Mackenzie, Salute, and Schneider Electric (p. 146)

The Mutually Rising Tides of Data and Water - with Ecolab (p. 83)





Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

“It’s about asking what you want to achieve, what you want to provide in terms of value to customers and employees and then finding the right touch,” said Philippe Rambach, Chief AI Officer at Schneider Electric, in Data Centre Magazine

“When you are laying the foundation, you think about how you’re going to grow.”Anna Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer, atNorth/ Technology Magazine

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across Technology, Telco, Data Centre, Cyber and Ai Magazine. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About Technology Portfolio

The Technology portfolio includes AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine, and Cyber Magazine, covering AI, enterprise IT, telecommunications, cloud, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit - a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability, and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape. Register your interest now .

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik’s portfolio spans Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit here.

