Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio | 2025 Editions Now Live

London - 9 October 2025 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:

Supply Chain Magazine



Procurement Magazine

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

Supply Chain Digital

Cover Feature: Chris Roe discusses how Amazon Freight, originally designed to serve its own network, is now transforming logistics for businesses worldwide (p.86).



Veolia- Driving ecological transformation through innovation (p.140). Top 10: LogisticsCEO’S ( p.68)



LogisticsCEO’S ( p.68) Editorial Highlights: The Supply Chain Interview: Shelley Salomon, VP, Global Amazon Business (p.24).

Can Sustainability Partnerships Power Supply Chain Change? Featuring insights from Finserv, Klarna, SAP, and the EcoBeautyScore Association (p.125).

Event Highlights: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London 2025 (p.34).

Supply Chain Technology & Big Data: Insights from Altimetrik and Microsoft (p.176).

Read the issue here.

Procurement Magazine

Cover Feature: DPW Amsterdam Founder, Matthias Gutzmann, on this year’s event, which featured speakers from companies such as Henkel, EcoVadis, Kearney, and more (p. 94)



DPW Amsterdam Founder, Matthias Gutzmann, on this year’s event, which featured speakers from companies such as Henkel, EcoVadis, Kearney, and more (p. 94) Company Features: Procurement Garage - Exclusive interview with its CEO, Leo Alexander, on transforming Latin America supply chains through AI (p. 116)

Quantiphi - Why Enterprises Must Own Their Agentic AI Stacks (p. 176)



Top 10: Top 10 Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms (p. 66)



Top 10 Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms (p. 66) Editorial Highlights: The Procurement Interview - Andrew Roszko, CEO at Jaggaer (p. 24)

The Procurement Interview - Andrew Roszko, CEO at Jaggaer (p. 24) The Procurement Special Report - How AI Has Transformed Digital Contract Management (p. 127)





Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

“Leading companies are turning every pound of spend into a lever for growth, even in the toughest conditions”

- Michael Agresta, Chief Financial Officer, Coupa

“I’ve observed firsthand there’s this convergence between procurement and supply chain”

- Andrew Roszko, CEO, JAGGAER

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing a landmark year of events for the Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio.

The flagship Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London 2026 will come together with Sustainability LIVE in April 2026 in London.

This combined event will bring procurement, supply chain, and sustainability leaders onto one stage - uniting strategy, innovation, and ESG in a global platform for transformation.

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across procurement, supply chain, and manufacturing. The magazines and live events together provide year-round opportunities to engage with decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of global industries.

About Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio

The Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio includes Procurement Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, and Manufacturing Digital, covering procurement strategy, logistics, and manufacturing transformation. Together, these titles reach a global audience of senior decision-makers driving innovation and efficiency.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik’s portfolio spans Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit here.

