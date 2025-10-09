Advent to Present at the International Energy Agency Conference on Fuel Cell Applications in the Maritime Sector

LIVERMORE, Calif. , Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), is pleased to announce that Dr. Emory De Castro, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, will speak at the International Energy Agency (IEA) conference to be held in Paris, France on November 6, 2025.

Advent’s presentation is “Next Generation Components for HT-PEM and Their Relevance in Marine Applications,” whereby the Ion Pair™ membrane electrode assembly (MEA) will be featured. This breakthrough MEA technology greatly increases the lifetime and reduces the space requirements of high temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells for on-board ship applications.

Dr. De Castro stated, “I look forward to this conference. It’s an opportunity to discuss Advent’s innovative technology and the exclusive license of the Ion Pair™ technology that we have recently received from Los Alamos National Laboratory for applications in the maritime sector, as well as aviation and portable power.”

With increasing global transport demands and more stringent emission regulations, the maritime sector is on the wave of significant technological transformation. In 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted the IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions by at least 40% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels.

Fuel Cells can play a pivotal role in meeting or exceeding these targets, and the IEA Advanced Fuel Cells Technology Collaboration Program (IEA AFC TCP) will bring together an audience of shipbuilders, suppliers, cruise line operators, port authorities, representatives from the IMO and IPHE, fuel cell manufacturers, leading academic and research institutions, and government agencies.

Jim Coffey, Advent’s Chief Operating Officer, added “we are in a unique position compared to our competitors when it comes to powering ships. Advent had begun a collaboration with Siemens Energy, a systems integrator, and Sanlorenzo Yachts, a world-renowned manufacturer of luxury yachts, a few years ago. Dr. De Castro will discuss how now, with Ion Pair™, we intend to reengage with partners like these and revolutionize how shipowners, super yacht manufacturers, and shipyards can provide clean power onboard ship and onshore.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation driven technology company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The Company’s vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier 1, OEM’s and System Integrators. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani Greece. With over 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent also holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information visit our website at www.advent.energy.

