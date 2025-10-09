MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions to Integrate Miracle Pay at Romania’s New International Airport Project

Bucharest, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







MetaTerra Holdings, strategic parent of the Miracle ecosystem, today announced that it has begun formal discussions with Jetstream - the investor consortium bidding to develop and operate Romania’s new international airport near Bucharest. The parties are exploring a crypto-friendly launch, with Miracle Pay listed among the officially supported payment systems across eligible merchants (duty-free, F&B, parking, lounges, and select retail), subject to the consortium’s successful bid, commercial terms, and regulatory approvals.

Under a joint scoping process shortly underway, the parties are expected to begin evaluating POS integrations, real-time crypto-to-fiat settlement, AML - KYC, and consumer protection requirements. A phased pilot followed by go-live would be subject to regulatory approvals and final commercial agreements.

Target: Consumer-friendly crypto payments in retail environments

“Airports are where standards meet scale,” Douglas Anderson, Chairman - MetaTerra Holdings. “We’re encouraged by the constructive engagement with the Airport Authority and we’re committed to delivering a compliant, familiar checkout experience enhanced by crypto where it adds real value.”

“Miracle Pay was built to fit into the rails merchants already use,” added Ünsal Koç – CEO, Miracle Pay “If approved, this deployment would showcase how consumer-friendly crypto payments and instant fiat settlement can operate in one of the most demanding retail environments.”



About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a consumer-friendly crypto payment gateway that keeps checkout familiar tap, swipe, or online while enabling crypto-funded payments and instant crypto-fiat settlement for merchants, with lower fees and full compliance.(https://miraclepay.com)

About MetaTerra Holdings

MetaTerra Holdings is the strategic parent of the Miracle ecosystem; Chain, Pay, Wallet, DEX, Launchpad, Iterato,and Minterra aligning products, capital, and compliance under one strategy. (www.metaterra.com)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



