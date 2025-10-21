MetaTerra Expands Miracle Pay Momentum with "Your Wallet, Your Ticket" Campaign

Kyrenia, Cyprus, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





MetaTerra Holdings, strategic parent of the Miracle ecosystem, today launched "Your Wallet, Your Ticket," a global campaign that turns crypto participation into real travel experiences. The announcement follows recent news of Miracle Pay's ongoing discussions to integrate payment services at Romania's planned international airport near Bucharest.

Participants can purchase MIRX tokens at $2 each to receive a virtual boarding pass and unique entry number. A scrambled QR code on the presale site gradually reveals itself over time, eventually unveiling the single winning entry. The winner receives two business-class tickets to any destination worldwide.



Beyond Airports: Music, Sport, and Mexico 2026

MetaTerra confirmed that future campaign editions will expand into live music and major sporting events, including Mexico 2026. The model remains the same across all editions: participants use their wallets to access experiences ranging from international flights to concert venues and sporting arenas.

“We built Miracle Pay to work in the places people actually go to, like airports, shops, concert venues," said Douglas Anderson, Chairman at MetaTerra Holdings. "This campaign reflects that same thinking. Crypto doesn't need to be abstract. Your wallet should be your ticket, your access, your stake in things you care about. From airports to stadiums worldwide, we're showing that utility isn't a future promise. It's a working passport."



New Approach to Crypto Community Engagement

The campaign runs on miraclechain.net and offers a live case study in how blockchain projects can talk to people without the usual jargon. Instead of whitepapers and vague roadmaps, participants get a clear exchange: purchase MIRX, receive a boarding pass, watch the QR code unlock, and compete for a tangible reward.

Each MIRX purchase feeds into the platform's dual-token structure, where MIRX unlocks staking rewards, revenue-sharing, and early access across the Miracle ecosystem. The campaign demonstrates how digital assets can deliver immediate value rather than speculative returns.

About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a crypto payment gateway built to fit into existing checkout systems. Merchants get instant fiat settlement and lower fees while customers pay with crypto using the same tap, swipe, or click they're used to. Full compliance included. Learn more at miraclepay.com.



About MetaTerra Holdings

MetaTerra Holdings oversees the Miracle ecosystem: Chain, Pay, Wallet, DEX, Launchpad, Iterato, and Minterra. The company coordinates products, capital, and compliance to build blockchain infrastructure that works in real business environments. Visit www.metaterra.com.



