Ataccama launches Data Quality Gates to validate data in motion before it reaches AI and compliance systems

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the AI-powered data trust company, today announced Data Quality Gates , an extension of its data quality suite that validates data in motion across the modern data stack. The new capability applies rules in real time, intercepting unfit inputs before they distort analytics, compromise compliance reporting, or degrade AI models.

As AI adoption accelerates and new regulations such as the EU AI Act and SEC reporting standards raise the stakes for data integrity, enterprises can no longer afford to discover data problems after the fact. Today, most issues surface only downstream, when costs are highest, such as a failed audit triggered by incomplete onboarding records, a marketing campaign built on invalid customer attributes, or a model underperforming because of missing risk ratings. In fact, according to Gartner , poor data quality costs organizations $12.9 million each year in wasted spend, compliance risk, and lost trust.



Ataccama Data Quality Gates prevent issues upstream. By running checks in real time as data flows through pipelines, they prevent invalid records before they contaminate downstream systems. Instead of surfacing only after they hit dashboards or reports, flawed inputs such as incomplete transaction codes or restricted country data are intercepted immediately. This “shift-left” approach reduces remediation costs, lowers compliance risk, and ensures AI and analytics are powered by trusted inputs. By enforcing business rules in motion, Data Quality Gates bridge the gap between business teams and engineering pipelines, ensuring standards are applied consistently and automatically.

“Many of the biggest failures in AI and compliance can be traced back to bad data flowing unchecked into critical systems,” said Jessica Smith , VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. “With Data Quality Gates, part of our unified data trust platform, we’re changing that model. Outdated or unfit data never gets through, which means enterprises can protect trust at its most vulnerable point and know that their most important decisions are powered by data they can trust.”

Key differentiators include:

Validation in motion. Rules run natively in Snowflake, dbt, and Python environments, flagging flawed records without moving data or adding latency. For example, transactions missing currency codes can be intercepted before they hit trading systems, avoiding reconciliation costs.

Business rules where data flows. Finance, compliance, and business standards are enforced automatically in pipelines. A payroll file with invalid tax IDs or an onboarding record from a restricted country can be blocked before reaching reporting or audit systems.

One governed rules library. Updates cascade automatically across all pipelines, eliminating duplication and version drift. For instance, when a capital adequacy reporting threshold changes, the new rule applies instantly across every pipeline, cutting compliance risk and audit cost.

Bridge business and engineering. Governance teams define the rules once, and engineers embed them directly into dbt or orchestration jobs without rewrites. This shortens development cycles for new data products and eliminates bottlenecks between business and technical teams.

Cross-platform trust. Standards apply consistently across environments, so checks like customer eligibility or risk ratings are enforced the same way everywhere data flows.



With Data Quality Gates, Ataccama makes data quality the engine of trust for modern AI and analytics. By unifying checks on data at rest and in motion, enterprises can scale confidently, knowing their most critical decisions are powered by data that is accurate, reliable, and fit for purpose.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the AI-powered data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. At the core of the platform is our leading data quality suite that integrates data quality rules, catalog, lineage, observability, and governance to continuously improve the reliability of enterprise data. This quality-first foundation makes data quality the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .