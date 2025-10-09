KOIL Energy Celebrates Beacon Offshore Energy’s First Oil in Shenandoah Field

HOUSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, today congratulated Beacon Offshore Energy LLC (“Beacon”) on its first oil in the Shenandoah deepwater field in the Gulf of America.

KOIL Energy is proud to have supported Beacon as a partner, delivering crucial subsea solutions that helped make this milestone possible.

“We are proud to have played a significant role in this milestone project, contributing to Beacon’s successful first oil achievement,” said Erik Wiik, President and CEO of KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. “With over 70 MQC plates supplied, KOIL’s advanced technology was instrumental in driving this success, aligning perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to innovation.”

In January 2023, KOIL Energy announced its role in the Shenandoah project— a contribution of the Company’s Multi Quick Connect (MQC) plates, qualified for the 20,000-psi high-pressure application. These critical pieces of subsea infrastructure, used to enable the transfer of fluids between subsea control systems, have expanded KOIL’s footprint in the subsea distribution market.





KOIL Energy MQC Plate

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@koilenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5b6fff2-8144-4c40-84e6-84aded18e288