Kyma Restaurant Leases Prime 10,000+ Square Foot Space at Thor Equities’ ModernHaus SoHo for Fourth Location

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelin Guide-featured Greek restaurant, Kyma, has signed a lease for its fourth location at the ModernHaus SoHo Hotel located at 23 Grand Street in SoHo. The 10,000+ square foot premises, owned by Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities Group, had drawn dozens of offers before Kyma was selected.



The premises is one of SoHo’s most prominent fully built-out restaurant spaces, offering a rare turnkey opportunity in one of Manhattan’s most competitive dining corridors. James Famularo and Jacob Mayer of Meridian Capital Group’s Retail Leasing team represented the landlord, and Justin Bustamante of Meridian represented Kyma.



“It’s a whole new world. Spaces that sat vacant for years are flying off the shelves. Multiple offers are coming in, especially in the restaurant space in the city. At the same time, landlords are becoming increasingly selective, picking the right tenant with a proven track record,” said Famularo. “Kyma’s reputation for exceptional dining experiences made them the clear choice for this iconic SoHo address.”



Kyma, celebrated for its fresh seafood, traditional Mediterranean flavors, and warm Greek hospitality, operates locations in Flatiron, Roslyn, and Hudson Yards — all recognized by the Michelin Guide. The SoHo restaurant, opening in 2026, will bring the brand’s refined yet welcoming atmosphere to a neighborhood known for its mix of luxury retail, art galleries, and destination dining.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyma to ModernHaus SoHo,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. “This iconic space is ideally suited for a tenant of Kyma’s caliber, whose commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision of making ModernHaus a standout destination in SoHo.”

“SoHo offers an unmatched blend of local and international clientele, and this space gives Kyma the platform to share its culinary vision with an even broader audience,” said Bustamante.

###

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

Attachment