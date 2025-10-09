MICHELIN AND IMSA EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2035, ADVANCING INNOVATION, SUSTAINABILITY AND TIRE PERFORMANCE IN ENDURANCE RACING

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelin and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) today announced a multi-year extension of their longstanding partnership, reinforcing Michelin’s role as the Official Tire of IMSA and exclusive tire supplier for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.

The renewed agreement underscores Michelin’s commitment to endurance racing as a testing environment for advanced materials science, including high-tech polymers and flexible composite materials, that drives innovation and sustainability across both motorsports and consumer tires.

“Michelin has been innovating for more than 130 years, and competition has always been at the heart of that journey,” said Alexis Garcin, executive vice president of Michelin. “From the first removable bicycle tire to the Pilot Sport Endurance range, many of our breakthroughs have consistently come from the racetrack. IMSA gives us a competitive ecosystem to validate new technologies under real pressure, and that’s exactly where Michelin thrives.”

This long-term partnership with IMSA reinforces Michelin’s motorsports strategy by anchoring innovation in competition and accelerating the transfer of race-proven technologies to road-going products. Endurance racing, in particular, provides the ultimate proving ground, where durability, longevity and performance are tested like nowhere else.

Michelin is expanding its race-proven technologies across a wider range of products. By leveraging advanced tread compounds, cutting-edge simulation tools, and data integrated tools, teams are unlocking peak performance—on the track and beyond

“Michelin has been a cornerstone of IMSA’s success,” said John Doonan, IMSA president. “Their technical expertise and commitment to innovation have elevated the level of competition across our series. We’re proud to continue this journey together.”

As IMSA continues to push the boundaries of innovation in racing, including hybrid powertrains, electrification and global convergence in sports car racing, Michelin will remain a key technical partner, helping shape the future of mobility through competition.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep knowledge in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).