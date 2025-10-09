The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament Raised $112,000 for The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors Charities

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, and ranked fifth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR), is honored to have raised $112,000 for The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors charities during its annual golf tournament held on Monday, October 6th at Bay Oaks Country Club.



The event has raised more than $750,000 for various charities over the past 15 years. This year, the event was renamed The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament, in honor of a beloved leader who served as the Company’s Regional Vice President, Gulf Region. Austin Stonestreet was a husband and father who passed away last year after a courageous battle with cancer.



“Austin Stonestreet led with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to our people, our customers, our business and our community during his 13 years of service,” said BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “We are honored to continue the tournament in his name and to have raised funds for two charities that are particularly meaningful for us, The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors.”



The Sunshine Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that has been serving children with cancer since 1982. The Foundation is committed to providing positive group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients through a variety of programs and events, free of charge, for children who are receiving cancer treatments in hospitals across North America. Learn more at Sunshine Kids.



Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) is a nonprofit dedicated to healing visible and invisible wounds of our nation’s heroes. CMO provides life-changing outdoor adventures through approximately 100 ranches who actively participate in the program. More than 10,000 combat veterans have participated in outings designed to create an environment of friendship, camaraderie, and fellowship and accelerate recovery from traumatic injuries sustained in combat. Learn more at Combat Marine Outdoors.



“The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament is especially significant for us this year,” said BrandSafway SVP, Growth Todd Bonvillian. “This tournament is an opportunity to bring together our team members and industry partners to positively impact our communities. It is one of the highlights of our year, raising funds that make a difference, celebrating friendship and creating a beautiful legacy of hope in Austin’s name.”



More than 50 BrandSafway volunteers planned and hosted this year’s event, donating their skills, time and enthusiasm. In addition, dozens of industry partners supported the event through sponsorships and player participation.



