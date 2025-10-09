Crosby Brownlie Continues to Expand into Syracuse, Strengthening Mechanical Services Across Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosby Brownlie Inc. , a Rochester-based family-owned mechanical contractor with more than four decades of experience, has announced the opening of a new office in Syracuse. The move highlights the company’s continued growth and its commitment to providing reliable mechanical services in Syracuse and across Central New York.

Founded in 1979, Crosby Brownlie has built a reputation for delivering HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, and fabrication services. The company is known for strong client relationships, close attention to detail, and solutions for complex challenges. These qualities have made it a trusted partner in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial sectors.

The expansion into Syracuse began in 2019, when Crosby Brownlie first pursued projects in the region. By March 2020, the company had committed to a lease, establishing a permanent foundation. Since then, the Syracuse office has grown steadily, now employing more than 50 local tradespeople and staff who deliver a full range of mechanical services in Syracuse.

Crosby Brownlie’s projects in Central New York include Cornell Plant Science Plumbing, Cornell Olin Hall HVAC, the Onondaga County Aquarium, Syracuse University’s Link Hall, and the Onondaga Steam School. These projects show the company’s ability to manage large-scale work while maintaining its focus on quality and service.

With its Syracuse office, Crosby Brownlie can respond quickly to customer needs and build stronger community connections. The company continues its tradition of helping organizations succeed by providing dependable mechanical services in Syracuse and beyond.

The new office is expected to strengthen the company’s role in the region. At the same time, Crosby Brownlie maintains the family-owned values that have guided it for more than 40 years.

About Crosby Brownlie

Crosby Brownlie, Inc. is a family-owned mechanical contractor based in Rochester, N.Y. The company specializes in HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, metal fabrication, building controls, and design-build services. Since 1979, Crosby Brownlie has been known for integrity, craftsmanship, and long-term results.

Alyssa Dayton

adayton@crosbybrownlie.com

https://www.crosbybrownlie.com/





