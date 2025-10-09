Festi hf.: Publication of Base Prospectus

Festi hf., kt. 540206-2010, Dalvegur 10-14, 201 Kópavogur, has published a base prospectus in connection with issuance programme for bonds and bills. The base prospectus, dated 9 October 2025, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The prospectus is issued in Icelandic and published electronically on Festi’s website, https://www.festi.is/en/skuldabrefogvixlar.

The Prospectus will be available on Festi’s website for ten years from the date of its approval.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).

Attachment