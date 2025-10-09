Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Strategic Retail Partners Data Breach 

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Retail Partners (“SRP”), a healthcare advisory services consulting firm,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) such as name, driver's license or state identification number, Social Security number, Passport number, US alien registration number, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against SRP related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from SRP, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

