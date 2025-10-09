Sunrise Achieves Key Process Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Anode Material Technology

DOVER, USA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has successfully co-developed an industry-leading CVD fluidized bed system for silicon-carbon anodes in collaboration with Songci Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd., a holding subsidiary of AUTEWEI Technology Co., Ltd., a top-tier manufacturer in the photovoltaic and semiconductor equipment sectors. This achievement marks a major technological breakthrough in the industrialization of silicon-carbon anode materials and signifies a new milestone in Sunrise’s continuous innovation in advanced anode processing equipment, accelerating the commercialization of solid-state batteries.

The collaboration combines Sunrise’s deep expertise in silicon-carbon anode materials with Songci Electromechanical’s high-end manufacturing capabilities. Through joint R&D and integrated system design, the teams successfully developed a CVD fluidized bed system featuring high deposition and coating uniformity, precise temperature and concentration control, and AI-enabled intelligent management.

The new system effectively overcomes the challenges of uniformity and consistency that have long hindered traditional CVD processes in silicon-carbon composite material production. As a result, it significantly improves product performance in energy density, first-cycle efficiency, and cycling stability, laying a solid foundation for the large-scale application of silicon-carbon anodes in solid-state and high-energy-density energy storage batteries.

The strategic cooperation between Sunrise and Songci Electromechanical represents a deep integration of expertise across materials and equipment. Together, the two companies have established a collaborative innovation model that bridges material development, equipment design, and industrial-scale implementation.

Looking ahead, Sunrise will continue to deepen its collaboration with industry partners to accelerate the industrialization of silicon-carbon anode materials for solid-state and energy storage batteries. With innovation as its driving force, Sunrise is committed to building an integrated ecosystem spanning materials, equipment, and applications, contributing to the efficiency, quality, and sustainable development of the global new energy industry.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

