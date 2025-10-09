3CHI Launches Two Production Grades of Ultra-Pure CBC—Platinum (>98% CBC; ≥99% total cannabinoids) and Gold (93–97.9%; ≥98% totals) -- Verified by ISO/IEC 17025 Labs

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CHI today announced a two-tier cannabichromene (CBC) program built around purity, safety, and reliability at scale. With third-party ISO-accredited verification and cGMP production, 3CHI now produces the purest, most consistent CBC oils in the cannabis industry at scale.

CBC Platinum — ≥98.0 % CBC with >99.0 % total cannabinoids (independently verified). Exclusive to 3CHI-branded products.

— ≥98.0 % CBC with >99.0 % total cannabinoids (independently verified). to 3CHI-branded products. CBC Gold — 93.0–97.9 % CBC with ≥98.0 % total cannabinoids (independently verified). Available for wholesale to qualified brands.





“Consumers and retail partners want clean inputs and repeatable results,” said Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI. “Our Platinum CBC keeps 3CHI products alone at the top, while Gold gives the industry access to a cleaner standard than anything else we’ve tested, raising the bar for the entire market.”

Why this matters

Purity: More of the cannabinoid you intend to use, less of everything else.

More of the cannabinoid you intend to use, less of everything else. Safety: Independent, ISO/IEC 17025 laboratories verify composition by lot.

Independent, ISO/IEC 17025 laboratories verify composition by lot. Reliability: Tight clustering across multiple tests supports predictable, repeatable formulations.





At the same target milligrams of CBC, higher-purity inputs carry fewer “non-target” milligrams, supporting cleaner flavor and tighter, more consistent blends over time.

Independent verification (representative results)

KCA Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025; HPLC-PDA)

• Sample ID SA-250530-62839 — 98.9 % CBC; 99.9 % total cannabinoids.

• Sample ID SA-250530-62838 — 98.6 % CBC; 99.5 % total cannabinoids.

• Sample ID SA-250530-62836 — 98.1 % CBC; 99.0 % total cannabinoids.



Anresco Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025; LC-MS/MS)

• Sample #1304382 (Lot 05MAY25-CBC; Analysis 2025-06-02) — 98.57 % CBC; 99.9 % total cannabinoids.



Same-lab market context (competitor samples)

• KCA Sample SA-250710-65027 — 94.1 % CBC; 95.7 % total cannabinoids (advertised ≥95 %).

• KCA Sample SA-250804-66455 — 93.0 % CBC; 93.0 % total cannabinoids (advertised ≥98 %).



Takeaway: 3CHI’s Platinum (≥98 % CBC; >99 % totals) and Gold (93–97.9 % CBC; ≥98 % totals) exceed the total cannabinoid content found in same-lab market samples while demonstrating a <1 % variance across Platinum lots (98.1–98.9 % CBC).

How 3CHI deploys CBC

Platinum (exclusive): Reserved for 3CHI-branded, True Strains products and effects-based Δ9 gummies and other formulations requiring maximum precision.

Reserved for 3CHI-branded, True Strains products and effects-based Δ9 gummies and other formulations requiring maximum precision. Gold (wholesale): Offered to qualified manufacturers seeking ≥98 % total cannabinoids and a 93–97.9 % CBC range for value-forward, cleaner builds - each lot verified by independent labs.





Both are produced under cGMP controls with multi-stage testing (in-house QC plus third-party ISO/IEC 17025 verification).

3CHI: Purity. Predictability. Performance.

Purity: CBC percentages and total cannabinoids verified by independent labs (KCA; Anresco).

CBC percentages and total cannabinoids verified by independent labs (KCA; Anresco). Predictability: Platinum lots cluster tightly (98.1–98.9 % CBC), supporting reproducible formulations.

Platinum lots cluster tightly (98.1–98.9 % CBC), supporting reproducible formulations. Performance: Formulation performance — a higher proportion of the target cannabinoid and less non-target material at the same target mg, supporting cleaner taste and consistent effects-based formulations.





Availability

Platinum CBC: Exclusive to 3CHI products (already featured in 3CHI’s True Strains products and effects-based Δ9 gummies).

Exclusive to 3CHI products (already featured in 3CHI’s True Strains products and effects-based Δ9 gummies). Gold CBC (B2B): Now open for wholesale inquiries to qualified partners. Contact sales@3chi.com for specifications, pricing, and sample COAs.





About 3CHI

3CHI is a pioneer in hemp-derived cannabinoids, pairing clean chemistry with cGMP manufacturing and transparent third-party verification. With ultra-pure CBC available in two production grades — Platinum (≥98 % CBC; >99 % total cannabinoids) and Gold (93–97.9 % CBC; ≥98 % totals) — 3CHI continues to set the standard for purity, safety, and reliability in effects-based hemp products.

“Performance” refers to formulation performance (composition/consistency/taste potential), not potency or medical/health effects. Individual responses vary. Statements not evaluated by the FDA. For adult use only where legal.

