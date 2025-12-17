3CHI Retains Elite Safety Status with 98% Score on Annual CSQ Audit, Reaffirming Commitment to Federal Food & Supplement Standards

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CHI, a pioneer in hemp-derived cannabinoid products, today announced that its manufacturing and distribution division, 3C LLC, has successfully secured the renewal of its Cannabis Safety & Quality (CSQ) cGMP certification, achieving a near-perfect 98.00% audit score for the 2025-2026 operational year.

This renewal, conducted by ASI Food Safety, confirms 3CHI’s sustained adherence to quality systems benchmarked against the rigorous federal requirements of 21 CFR Part 111 (Dietary Supplements) and 21 CFR Part 117 (Food Safety).

A Legacy of Voluntary Compliance: In an industry often defined by shifting regulations, 3CHI has prioritized stability and consistency. By successfully renewing this certification with elite scores, the company has demonstrated that its safety protocols are not just a one-time achievement, but a permanent operational standard.

The Consistency: The audit validates that 3CHI continues to verify ingredient identity, purity, and traceability through documented, independently audited quality systems.

The Distinction: While many competitors operate without third-party oversight, 3CHI has made the voluntary decision to subject its facility to annual, high-stakes auditing against federal dietary supplement codes.

Executive Commentary: “Quality shouldn't be a guessing game. This renewal validates that our products are manufactured under a higher level of verified process control than most hemp and state-regulated marijuana products,” said Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI. “Our customers know that when they pick up a 3CHI product, they are getting a consistent, high-quality experience backed by verified manufacturing controls.”

Indiana’s Standard-Bearer: According to the publicly available CSQ registry, 3CHI remains the only facility in Indiana holding this certification and one of very few hemp companies nationally.

As the company enters another year of certified operations, it continues to rank in the top tier of safety scores nationally, tying or surpassing many of the largest Multi-State Operators (MSOs) in the regulated marijuana industry.

Scope of Continued Certification: The renewed certification (Certificate No. 17585) covers 3CHI’s full 112,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing ecosystem, ensuring continued oversight for:

About 3CHI: 3CHI is a pioneer in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, dedicated to bringing the most advanced and effective products to market. As the first hemp company to legally distribute both THC and purpose-based cannabinoid blends in the United States, 3CHI has remained at the forefront of cannabinoid science and innovation.

The company operates out of a 112,000-square-foot facility in the Indianapolis area, which features state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing infrastructure. By voluntarily subjecting its operations to independent third-party audits against food and dietary supplement cGMP frameworks (21 CFR Parts 111 and 117), 3CHI manufactures products under disciplined, documented quality systems designed to promote consistency, safety, and quality across its portfolio, from vapes and edibles to bulk oils and more.

