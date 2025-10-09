iPower Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a data and technology driven e-commerce retailer and infrastructure company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Q4 2025 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Total revenue was $11.5 million compared to $19.5 million.
  • Gross profit was $4.9 million compared to $8.7 million, with gross margin of 43.0% compared to 44.6%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $2.8 million or $(0.09) per share, compared to net income attributable to iPower of $0.7 million or $0.02 per share.

Fiscal 2025 Summary vs Fiscal 2024

  • Reduced total debt as of June 30, 2025 by 41% to $3.7 million, strengthening liquidity and balance-sheet flexibility.
  • Maintained gross margin of 43.8% despite revenue pressure, demonstrating resilient unit economics.
  • Executed targeted inventory optimization, leading to improved working-capital efficiency and supporting future margin expansion opportunities.
  • Nearly completed transition from China-import-based supply chain to primarily U.S.-based inventory, materially reducing exposure to tariff and freight policy changes — two of the most significant historical risk factors in iPower’s operations.
  • Launched a domestic joint-venture manufacturing line through United Package NV LLC to further localize production and enhance cost control.
  • Expanded SuperSuite supply-chain platform and added new brand partnerships, including TCL, to diversify product mix.

Management Commentary

“Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for iPower as we realigned our operations to support long-term growth and profitability,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Amid challenging tariff-related disruptions in 2025, we maintained stable gross margins, significantly reduced debt, and took decisive actions to streamline operations and optimize inventory. A key achievement was our near-complete shift from a China import–based supply chain to a predominantly U.S.-based inventory model, which enhances logistical control and mitigates future exposure to tariff and freight policy risks.”

“In parallel, we launched a domestic joint-venture manufacturing line to anchor our U.S. supply chain strategy and support future margin stability. While this transition required difficult decisions—including exiting certain partnerships that no longer met our profitability thresholds—our disciplined execution preserved the balance sheet and positioned us to build a more resilient operational foundation.”

“Looking ahead, we have a leaner inventory position, reduced debt, and positive operational momentum, including new partnerships with leading brands like TCL. We intend to further expand our SuperSuite partner network and continue building out our domestic manufacturing infrastructure to enhance supply chain agility and support long-term scalability. These efforts reflect our ongoing focus on operational optimization, diversification, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.5 million compared to $19.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by lower product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner, partially offset by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings.

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million compared to $8.7 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 43.0% compared to 44.6% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in services income in the quarter.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 were $8.5 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by higher marketing and promotional costs associated with the reduction of obsolete and slow-moving inventory.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million or $(0.09) per share, compared to net income attributable to iPower of $0.7 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 41% to $3.7 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and a provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with an aim to also pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media & Investor Contact

IPW.IR@meetipower.com

 
iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
 
 June 30, June 30,
 2025  2024 
     
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalent$2,007,890  $7,377,837 
Accounts receivable, net 6,124,008   14,740,093 
Inventories, net 8,131,203   10,546,273 
Prepayments and other current assets, net 3,111,210   2,346,534 
Total current assets 19,374,311   35,010,737 
      
Non-current assets     
Right of use - non-current 3,915,539   6,124,163 
Property and equipment, net 390,349   370,887 
Deferred tax assets, net 3,724,462   2,445,605 
Goodwill 3,034,110   3,034,110 
Investment in joint venture 385,180   27,605 
Intangible assets, net 2,981,328   3,630,700 
Other non-current assets 1,837,488   652,050 
Total non-current assets 16,268,456   16,285,120 
      
Total assets$35,642,767  $51,295,857 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable, net 7,180,009   11,227,116 
Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,893,921   3,885,487 
Lease liability - current 1,361,111   2,039,301 
Short-term loan payable -   491,214 
Short-term loan payable - related party -   350,000 
Revolving loan payable, net 3,737,602   5,500,739 
Income taxes payable 280,155   276,158 
Total current liabilities 14,452,798   23,770,015 
      
Non-current liabilities     
Lease liability - non-current 2,913,967   4,509,809 
      
Total non-current liabilities 2,913,967   4,509,809 
      
Total liabilities 17,366,765   28,279,824 
      
Commitments and contingency -   - 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and    
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 and     
31,359,899 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 31,361   31,361 
Additional paid in capital 33,450,885   33,463,883 
Accumulated deficits (15,198,889)  (10,230,601)
Non-controlling interest (47,462)  (38,204)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 40,107   (210,406)
Total stockholders' equity 18,276,002   23,016,033 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$35,642,767  $51,295,857 
      



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three Months and Years Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
 
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Years Ended June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
REVENUES         
Product sales$10,089,772  $18,850,539  $61,518,306  $84,752,116 
Service income 1,402,237   603,942   4,624,473   1,319,369 
Total revenues 11,492,009   19,454,481   66,142,779   86,071,485 
            
COST OF REVENUES           
Product costs 5,299,926   10,226,651   33,191,202   46,818,232 
Service costs 1,253,146   550,656   3,957,883   1,131,885 
Total cost of revenues 6,553,072   10,777,307   37,149,085   47,950,117 
            
GROSS PROFIT 4,938,937   8,677,174   28,993,694   38,121,368 
            
OPERATING EXPENSES:           
Selling and fulfillment 6,126,355   4,518,191   22,201,828   26,963,291 
General and administrative 2,346,514   2,902,127   12,657,628   12,120,969 
Total operating expenses 8,472,869   7,420,318   34,859,456   39,084,260 
            
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (3,533,932)  1,256,856   (5,865,762)  (962,892)
            
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)           
Interest expenses (73,599)  (196,249)  (436,201)  (788,425)
Loss on equity method investment (11,635)  (2,890)  (14,342)  (5,508)
Other non-operating income 35,941   (67,991)  84,270   (35,988)
Total other expenses, net (49,293)  (267,130)  (366,273)  (829,921)
            
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,583,225)  989,726   (6,232,035)  (1,792,813)
            
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (764,505)  336,309   (1,254,489)  (251,365)
NET INCOME (LOSS) (2,818,720)  653,417   (4,977,546)  (1,541,448)
            
Non-controlling interest (493)  (3,685)  (9,258)  (13,289)
            
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.$(2,818,227) $657,102  $(4,968,288) $(1,528,159)
            
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS           
Foreign currency translation adjustments 246,993   (56,432)  250,513   (148,272)
            
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.$(2,571,234) $600,670  $(4,717,775) $(1,676,431)
            
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK           
Basic 31,473,134   29,943,439   31,445,633   29,878,196 
            
Diluted 31,473,134   29,943,439   31,445,633   29,878,196 
            
EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE           
Basic$(0.09) $0.02  $(0.16) $(0.05)
            
Diluted$(0.09) $0.02  $(0.16) $(0.05)
            



