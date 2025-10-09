Rally House Named The Official Team Shop of the Mid-American Conference

Fans can now “Get Some Maction” with an incredible selection of gear at shop.getsomemaction.com

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is proud to announce its new partnership with the Mid-American Conference (MAC), becoming The Official Team Shop of the MAC. Fans can now explore an extensive collection of officially licensed merchandise representing all 12 member institutions at shop.getsomemaction.com — the new one-stop online destination to “Get Some Maction”.

Known for its deep-rooted passion for college sports and unmatched retail experience, Rally House is thrilled to expand its relationship with the conference after successfully operating the Western Michigan Broncos Team Store. This partnership allows Rally House to strengthen its presence across MAC markets and continue serving fans who live and breathe college athletics.

“This partnership is extremely exciting for us at Rally House,” said Aaron Liebert, Rally House CEO. “We have been expanding our presence throughout the MAC landscape for years as fans, students, and alumni of the conference’s teams are passionate and deserve a retailer that they can count on to provide the most outrageous selection of team gear. That is exactly what Rally House will provide to MAC fans at shop.getsomemaction.com.” added Liebert.

Fans can browse an extensive lineup of apparel, hats, gifts, and more for every MAC school:

Akron Zips Kent State Golden Flashes Ball State Cardinals Miami RedHawks Bowling Green Falcons Northern Illinois Huskies Buffalo Bulls Ohio Bobcats Central Michigan Chippewas Toledo Rockets Eastern Michigan Eagles Western Michigan Broncos

Rally House has been proudly offering MAC product selections on its main website for years, giving the company valuable insight into what fans across the conference are most passionate about. From knowing which teams love their throwback logos to which fan bases can’t get enough of tailgate gear, Rally House understands what resonates with MAC supporters. That experience now carries over to the new shop.getsomemaction.com, where fans can enjoy an even wider selection curated specifically for them.

The new online shop brings together all 12 schools in one convenient place, offering fans across the Midwest and beyond a seamless way to celebrate their favorite teams and Get Some Maction all year long. MAC fans can count on Rally House to consistently deliver the newest styles, restock the most popular gear, and expand product offerings throughout the year — ensuring there’s always something fresh for every proud supporter looking to enhance their officially licensed team gear and merchandise.

Rally House takes great pride in offering their customers a second-to-none product assortment with the most popular and latest styles. From MAC Championships to the latest NIL player merchandise, Rally House further solidifies their commitment to the Mid-American Conference, their athletes, and their fans after becoming the MAC Official Team Shop.





About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 300+ locations across 27 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51e61a59-c36a-4f63-bdff-7a53e9f585e6