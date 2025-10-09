Core Specialty Affirms AM Best Credit Ratings of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiaries

Affirms the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) for StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company

Affirms A- (Excellent) Rating for Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company

CINCINNATI, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a“ (Excellent) of StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, and American Surety Company. Core Specialty has also announced that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-“ (Excellent) of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company. Additionally, AM Best affirmed its outlook on the credit ratings for all of Core Specialty’s subsidiaries as Stable.

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Specialty commented, “Core Specialty is proud of the progress that has been made over the past year since AM Best designated upgraded ratings of our insurance operating subsidiaries. AM Best’s affirmation of a Stable outlook, continued A (Excellent) rating, and commentary on our balance sheet strength, operating performance, and enterprise risk management is proof that we are building a best-in-class specialty insurance company. At Core Specialty, and in each of our specialist niche business units, we operate with strong entrepreneurial spirit and drive, speed, agility, and empowered decision-making.”

The full text of the AM Best release appears below.

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J., October 9, 2025— AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Core Specialty). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company (SLAICO) (League City, TX), an affiliate of Core Specialty. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Core Specialty reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations reflect Core Specialty’s stable operating performance trends in recent years, driven by the group’s improved diversification and scale since its recapitalization. The group has demonstrated opportunistic flexibility and willingness to acquire various blocks of external business in recent years, which has resulted in further deployment of capital. While balance sheet strength metrics remain supportive of the current assessment, AM Best will continue to monitor the group’s capitalization relative to growth and profitability trends.

The ratings of SLAICO reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

SLAICO is anticipated to maintain very low levels of total risk overall. This will support Core Specialty’s medical stop loss division although most of the business will be heavily reinsured. AM Best will continue to monitor SLAICO going forward, as it supports the greater Core Specialty strategy.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the members of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.:

· American Surety Company



· Lancer Insurance Company



· Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey



· StarStone National Insurance Company



· StarStone Specialty Insurance Company

