Core Specialty Announces Evan Cabat as SVP, Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today Evan Cabat has been appointed SVP, Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Cabat brings nearly 20 years of financial leadership to his role. Most recently, he served as Chief Accounting Officer at SiriusPoint Ltd., where he previously held the position of Group Controller. His leadership drove the centralization of key corporate processes and enhanced internal controls. Prior to SiriusPoint, Evan spent 15 years at Ernst & Young LLP, rising to Senior Manager and overseeing global audits and advisory engagements in the property & casualty (re)insurance sector. He holds an MS in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and a BS in Business Administration from Indiana University.

Jeff Consolino, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to welcome Evan to Core Specialty at this important juncture in our growth. Throughout his career, including his tenure at SiriusPoint, Evan has consistently demonstrated accounting depth and operational expertise. I am confident that Evan will contribute meaningfully to our mission of making Core Specialty a leading specialty insurer."

About Core Specialty