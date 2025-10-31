Core Specialty Announces Evan Cabat as SVP, Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today Evan Cabat has been appointed SVP, Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
Mr. Cabat brings nearly 20 years of financial leadership to his role. Most recently, he served as Chief Accounting Officer at SiriusPoint Ltd., where he previously held the position of Group Controller. His leadership drove the centralization of key corporate processes and enhanced internal controls. Prior to SiriusPoint, Evan spent 15 years at Ernst & Young LLP, rising to Senior Manager and overseeing global audits and advisory engagements in the property & casualty (re)insurance sector. He holds an MS in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and a BS in Business Administration from Indiana University.
Jeff Consolino, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to welcome Evan to Core Specialty at this important juncture in our growth. Throughout his career, including his tenure at SiriusPoint, Evan has consistently demonstrated accounting depth and operational expertise. I am confident that Evan will contribute meaningfully to our mission of making Core Specialty a leading specialty insurer."
About Core Specialty
Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.