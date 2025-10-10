RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|415
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.929 %
|Lowest yield
|0.910 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.940 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|70.00
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|890
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.810 %
|Lowest yield
|0.810 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.810 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|93.02