RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-10-10
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln415
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield0.929 %
Lowest yield0.910 %
Highest accepted yield0.940 %
% accepted at highest yield       70.00

 

Auction date2025-10-10
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln890
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids16
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.810 %
Lowest yield0.810 %
Highest accepted yield0.810 %
% accepted at highest yield       93.02



 


