FG Nexus to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Nexus (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) (the "Company" or "FG Nexus"), today announced that the company will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

The bell-ringing ceremony will mark a significant milestone for FG Nexus as the company continues its mission to become the largest corporate holder of ETH in the world.

"This is a proud moment for our entire team as we celebrate our journey on the Nasdaq and our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value," said Kyle Cerminara, CEO of FG Nexus.

"Ringing the bell represents our dedication to pioneering Ethereum-powered finance and our role as a strategic gateway into the future of digital assets," said Maja Vujinovic, CEO of Digital Assets at FG Nexus.

The Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 13, 2025. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About FG Nexus

FG Nexus Inc. (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP), (the “Company”), is on the Ethereum Standard, and singularly focused on becoming the largest corporate holder of ETH in the world by an order of magnitude. In order to enhance our ETH YIELD, the Company will stake and intends to implement other yield strategies while serving as a strategic gateway into Ethereum-powered finance, including tokenized RWAs and stablecoin yield.



