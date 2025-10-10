Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 7-9th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 15th.
October 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Tesoro Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
|Cyprium Metals Limited
|(OTCQB: CYPMF | ASX: CYM)
|Gold Terra Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
|White Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
|1911 Gold Corporation
|(OTCQB: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
|ACG Metals Limited
|(OTCQX: ACGAF | LSE: ACG)
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Alta Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU)
|Alaska Silver Corp
|(OTCQX: WAMFF | TSXV: WAM)
October 8th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Amaroq Ltd.
|(OTCQX: AMRQF | TSXV: AMRQ)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | ASX: NVO | TSX: NVO)
|Power Metals Resources Plc.
|(OTCQB: POWMF | AIM: POW)
|Fortune Bay Corp.
|(OTCQB: FTBYF | TSXV: FOR)
|Lion Copper & Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
|Royalties, Inc.
|(OTCID: ROYIF | CSE: RI)
|Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
|(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
|CoTec Holdings Corp.
|(OTCQB: CTHCF | TSXV: CTH)
|Founders Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Silver X Mining Corp.
|(OTCQB: AGXPF | TSXV: AGX)
October 9th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|Mineros S.A.
|(OTCQX: MNSAF | TSX: MSA)
|Prince Silver Corp.
|(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
|GoldGroup Mining Inc.
|(OTCQX: GGAZF | TSXV: GGA)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
