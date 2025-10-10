PCCA Celebrates Outstanding Compounding Pharmacists and Technician at 2025 Awards Luncheon

Houston, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA proudly presented four prestigious awards recognizing excellence and leadership in pharmacy compounding to three compounding pharmacists and one compounding pharmacy technician during its ThinkNext: International Seminar 2025, held October 9-11 in The Woodlands, Texas. The awards celebrate individual achievements in innovation, advocacy, commitment to quality, patient care and industry leadership.

M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

Peter Koshland, PharmD, FAPC, owner of Koshland Pharm: Custom Compounding Pharmacy in San Francisco, California, was named PCCA’s 2025 M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. The recipient of this award epitomizes the highest ideals of the profession, embodying a commitment to meeting patients’ unique needs while upholding the highest standards of quality and ethics.

PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD, presented the award with Precision Health Holdings CEO Jim Smith and Board Members Chick Armstrong and Bryan Sparks during the ThinkNext Awards Luncheon.

“Peter is a visionary leader, a passionate advocate for the compounding pharmacy industry and a pharmacist whose commitment to excellence and integrity sets a standard for others to follow,” Bassani said. “His dedication to advancing the profession goes far beyond the walls of his own pharmacy. He is a vocal advocate for the industry, consistently engaging in dialogue about regulatory standards, quality assurance and patient care.”

Koshland serves on the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC) board of directors and recently received its 2025 Malmberg Champion Award. A PCCA Concierge Compounding member and Advisory Council alumnus, he has collaborated closely with PCCA team members to emphasize the importance of sourcing high-quality ingredients and maintaining consistent compounding practices. His leadership and advocacy align directly with PCCA’s mission and standards, making him a deserving recipient of this honor.

Compounding Technician of the Year

Katie Albers, CPhT, FAPC, pharmacy manager and co-owner of Impact Compounding in Tipp City, Ohio, was honored as PCCA’s 2025 USA Compounding Technician of the Year. This award recognizes technicians who demonstrate leadership in their pharmacy and actively promote compounding in their communities and among healthcare providers.

“Katie is a shining star,” said PCCA Senior Director of Member Relations Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, FAPC, who presented the award to Albers. “As a technician/owner, she occupies a unique position within her pharmacy. Katie is never satisfied with the status quo and is always seeking ways to improve her business and patient outcomes. She’s known for her smart operational choices that elevate patient care and her never-ending pursuit of exemplary service to her patients and providers.”

Since becoming a PCCA member, Albers has built strong relationships with fellow Concierge Compounding program members, engaged actively in education and developed innovative strategies to strengthen pharmacy operations. Her leadership, technical skill and patient-first approach exemplify the spirit of this award.

L. David Sparks Advocacy Award

Dawn Ipsen, PharmD, FAPC, FACA, owner and pharmacist of Kusler's Compounding Pharmacy in Snohomish, Washington, and Clark’s Compounding Pharmacy in Bellevue, Washington, was honored as recipient of the 2025 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award. Created in 2021, this PCCA award recognizes those who passionately champion and advocate for compounding.

The award was presented by Precision Health Holdings Chief Strategy Officer Lizzie Harbin and Board Member Bryan Sparks, son of the award’s namesake. David Sparks, formerly PCCA CEO, is now Chairman of the Board for Precision Health Holdings.

“There are some people in this world who don’t just meet the standard — they become the standard,” Harbin said. “Dawn is one of those rare individuals who isn’t just worthy of this award — she lives it, exemplifies it and raises the bar for it every single day.”

“A relentless ambassador for compounding and PCCA, Dawn’s passion is infectious,” Sparks said. “She advocates for the profession at every opportunity — not for recognition, but because she genuinely believes in its ability to change lives.”

Ipsen’s advocacy spans education, professional development and public policy. She was recently honored as the 2025 Allied Industry Partner of the Year for exceptional service by the Washington State Veterinary Medical Association. Ipsen regularly hosts congressional visits and participates in national industry conferences, including PCCA’s ACT Legislative Conference and APC’s Compounders on Capitol Hill. Her commitment to advancing compounding pharmacy and empowering others through her mentorship reflects the spirit of this award.

George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award

Matt Brensel, PharmD, vice president and compounding pharmacist at ScriptWorks Pharmacy in Walnut Creek, California, was honored as the recipient of the 2025 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award. This award is presented to a PCCA member who has been practicing compounding for less than five years and demonstrates a passion for innovation and the sharing of compounding concepts with fellow compounders.

The award was presented by PCCA Clinical Compounding Pharmacist Mark Gonzalez, PharmD.

“George Roentsch set the bar high in the early development of compounding. In his short time in the field, Matt has already exemplified the innovation, collaboration and dedication that this award honors,” said Gonzalez, when presenting the award. “He integrates clinical pharmacy with compounding pharmacy — developing therapies that match exactly what patients need and backing his recommendations with clinical rationale.”

Brensel has implemented new systems at ScriptWorks to improve workflow, accuracy and patient care while ensuring regulatory compliance. Known for his collaborative spirit, he shares insights and solutions with peers across PCCA and, especially, within his Concierge Compounding group. His innovative mindset and commitment to patient-centered practice make him a standout among those new to compounding.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com

ABOUT PRECISION HEALTH HOLDINGS

Precision Health Holdings is the strategic holding company uniting a family of healthcare innovators — including PCCA, Eagle, Wilcrest Pharma and Curive Healthcare — to advance the science and practice of personalized medicine. Guided by its vision to make personalized medicine a standard of care for patients everywhere, the company provides shared leadership, capital resources and strategic alignment that enable each business to grow, collaborate and deliver meaningful impact. Its mission is to improve and extend patients’ lives by bringing innovative approaches to solve health challenges — building a stronger, more integrated enterprise that drives quality, innovation and value across the healthcare spectrum.

