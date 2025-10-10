Sports.com On Track to Surpass 1 Million Views with the Second Weekend of Super League Kerala Streaming

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, today announced continued momentum for Sports.com, following the phenomenal start of its live streaming coverage of Super League Kerala (“SLK”) Season 2.

The SLK matches have captured an estimated 500,000 views and Sports.com is on track to surpass one million with the second weekend of football. Audience momentum continues to accelerate as the platform expands its reach across India and into global markets.

This surge highlights Sports.com's expanding international footprint and commercial growth opportunities across emerging sports markets. The company enters the second weekend of coverage with a rapidly growing audience base, strengthened sponsorship partnerships, and an expanding pipeline of content and monetization initiatives.

Thiruvananthapuram, October 10, 2025

The excitement continues in Super League Kerala Season 2, powered by Amul, as the second weekend promises another thrilling encounter between Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC (TKFC) and Forca Kochi FC (FKFC). The match will take place at the historic Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum, kicking off at 7:30 PM IST (10:00AM ET).

Fans can digitally stream the match live on Sports.com and will find the linear broadcasts on Sony Ten 2 & Ten 2 HD (English) and DD Malayalam (Malayalam). Anchors Sreeduth S Pillai and Robin Singh will host the studio show, while commentary will be provided by Vaswar Ghosh and Floyd Pinto (English) and Shyju Damodaran and Bineesh Kiran (Malayalam).

Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media, said:

“Sports.com’s success in India demonstrates our strategy in action — delivering premium, high-volume live sports experiences to a passionate and engaged global audience. The results speak for themselves: audience growth, brand visibility, and commercial momentum at scale. This is just the beginning of what will be a defining season for Sports.com.”

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media, added:

“We’ve had an incredible opening weekend with record viewership and engagement across Sports.com. As we move into the second weekend, we’re building sustainable long-term value by converting new audiences into loyal fans — driving growth through sponsorships, data, and premium digital experiences.”

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

