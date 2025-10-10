Corrugated Fanfold Market Worth USD 9.59 Bn by 2034 | Towards Packaging

Ottawa, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated fanfold market size was recorded at USD 6.83 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 9.59 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions across e-commerce, retail, and logistics sectors. The material’s adaptability for on-demand box production and reduced inventory waste support its adoption among manufacturers.

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce activities, and a growing focus on eco-friendly packaging materials. Countries like China and India are major contributors, leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies and growing consumer goods sectors.

What is Corrugated Fanfold?

Corrugated fanfold refers to continuous sheets of corrugated cardboard that are pre-scored and folded in a zigzag pattern for convenient storage and easy use in packaging applications. It allows manufacturers to create customized box sizes on demand, reducing material waste and storage costs. Fanfold packaging is widely used in e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing industries due to its versatility, durability, and sustainability. It supports automation and enhances supply chain efficiency by streamlining packaging operations and reducing lead times.

What are the Latest Trends in the Corrugated Fanfold Market?

E-commerce and On-Demand Fulfillment:

The increasing adoption of e-commerce is accelerating demand for fanfold packaging due to its ability to produce right-sized boxes on demand. This reduces the need for void filling, simplifies inventory management, and cuts shipping costs.

Sustainability Imperatives:

There is a strong industry push toward environmentally friendly materials, including fanfold made with higher recycled content, biodegradable boards, fiber-based substrates, and plant-based inks and adhesives, driven by both regulatory mandates and rising consumer expectations.

Smart Packaging Integration:

Fanfold solutions are increasingly incorporating smart technologies such as RFID, QR/NFC tags, and IoT sensors for real-time tracking, product authentication, and enhanced supply chain visibility.

Automation and Technological Advancements:

Innovations such as automated box-making systems, digital printing, optimized fanfold cutting, and the use of lightweight yet high-strength boards are enabling greater production efficiency, customization, and scalability.

Rising Demand for High-Durability Fanfold Types:

The market is witnessing growing interest in heavier-duty fanfold formats, such as double-wall and triple-wall boards, particularly for industrial, automotive, and fragile goods packaging, where superior strength and protection are critical.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Corrugated Fanfold Market?

Technological Advancements & Industrial Growth

Advances in automation and customization, along with industry expansion, are playing a significant role in driving market growth. Automated box-making systems now integrate continuous fanfold sheets, reducing labor requirements and improving throughput, particularly in e-commerce and fulfillment centers. Customization through digital printing and variable QR codes allows on-demand, uniquely branded packaging. Industry growth in regions such as the Asia-Pacific is driving manufacturers to deploy smart machinery and high-speed digital inkjet presses. One recent example: in 2025, BHS Corrugated introduced its “Jetliner” series, capable of high-speed single-pass digital printing (up to 300-400 m/min), which simplifies workflows and boosts flexibility.

Limitations & Challenges in the Corrugated Fanfold Market

Technical & Performance Limitations & Competition from Alternative Packaging Solutions

Key players operating in the market are facing issues due to competition from alternative packaging solutions & technical limitations, which are estimated to restrict the growth of the market. Fanfold corrugated boards may have lower durability, moisture resistance, or strength compared to other packaging formats, limiting their use in fragile or heavy-duty applications. Flexible packaging, plastics, reusable containers, and other formats can offer cost, weight, or durability advantages, attracting certain end-users away from corrugated fanfold.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Corrugated Fanfold Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market for corrugated fanfold packaging in 2024, driven by several key factors. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia have significantly increased the demand for efficient and protective packaging solutions. The booming e-commerce sector further fuels this demand, as businesses seek cost-effective and customizable packaging options to meet the expectations of their consumers. Additionally, the region's emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials aligns with the recyclable nature of corrugated fanfold packaging, making it a preferred choice among both manufacturers and consumers.

China Market Trends

China leads the market in Asia Pacific due to its vast manufacturing base and high demand for packaged goods. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the expansion of e-commerce sectors drive the need for protective, cost-effective, and customizable packaging solutions. Growth in processed foods, beverages, and consumer goods further strengthens market adoption.

Japan Market Trends

Japan’s market growth is fueled by advanced manufacturing technologies and automation. High-quality production standards and strict environmental regulations encourage the use of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. The country’s emphasis on efficiency, protective packaging, and sustainable materials makes fanfold solutions highly preferred across electronics, automotive, and retail sectors.

India Market Trends

The corrugated fanfold market in India is growing rapidly due to the rising consumption of packaged foods, FMCG products, and the expansion of e-commerce. Urbanization and increasing awareness of sustainable packaging drive the adoption of sustainable packaging. Manufacturers prioritize cost-effective, versatile, and eco-friendly fanfold solutions to meet diverse product dimensions, ensure product protection, and optimize storage and logistics efficiency.

South Korea Market Trends

South Korea is experiencing strong demand for corrugated fanfold packaging, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and industrial expansion. The electronics, automotive, and retail sectors require durable, protective, and customizable packaging solutions. Emphasis on operational efficiency and sustainability further supports the adoption of packaging solutions, as manufacturers seek packaging that reduces waste, improves handling, and meets both consumer and regulatory expectations.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Corrugated Fanfold Market?

North America is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, primarily driven by a surge in e-commerce activities and increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The adoption of digital printing technologies has enhanced customization capabilities, enabling businesses to efficiently meet specific packaging needs. Additionally, advancements in automation and robotics have streamlined packaging processes, reducing labor costs and improving operational efficiency. These factors collectively contribute to the region's dominance in the global corrugated fanfold market.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. corrugated fanfold market growth is being driven by strong e-commerce demand and increasing automation in fulfillment centers. Retailers want right-sized, on-demand packaging to reduce shipping costs and material waste. Sustainability regulations and policies, such as bans or restrictions on foam and plastics, benefit fiber-based fanfold packaging. Major packaging solution providers are investing in digital printing, custom-width fanfold systems, and advanced machinery. Supply chain pressures and higher labor costs also push firms to adopt fanfold solutions for efficiency and faster throughput.

Canada Market Trends

Canada’s market is similarly influenced by the growth of online retail and stricter environmental policies. Canadian consumers and businesses favor recyclable and eco-friendly materials, which boosts the adoption of corrugated fanfold. The country is forecasted to have higher growth, thanks to demand for packaging puzzles from logistics, retail, and industrial sectors. Canadian manufacturers are also integrating new automation and customization tools to meet diverse packaging needs while reducing waste and operational costs.

How Big is the Success of the European Corrugated Fanfold Market?

Europe is experiencing notable growth in the market due to several key factors. The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for flexible, customizable, and sustainable packaging solutions. Stringent environmental regulations across European countries are encouraging the adoption of recyclable materials, such as corrugated fanfold. Additionally, advancements in digital printing technologies have enabled cost-effective, on-demand production of packaging, further driving market expansion. These factors contribute to the robust growth of the corrugated fanfold market in Europe.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the Corrugated Fanfold Market?

Latin America is likely to experience significant growth in the market, driven by several key factors. The rapid expansion of e-commerce has increased the demand for durable, customizable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Countries like Brazil are leading this growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market share.

Additionally, advancements in packaging automation are enhancing production efficiency and meeting the rising need for sustainable packaging options. These developments contribute to the robust growth of the corrugated fanfold market in Latin America.

What Opportunities Exist in the Middle East and Africa?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) present a significant growth opportunity in the market, driven by several key factors. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors is increasing the demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in infrastructure and logistics, thereby further increasing the demand for durable packaging. Additionally, rising environmental awareness is prompting a shift towards recyclable materials, aligning with global sustainability trends. These developments collectively enhance the growth prospects for the corrugated fanfold market in the region.

Segment Outlook

Wall Type Insights

The single-wall segment dominated the corrugated fanfold market in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight structure, and adequate protection for medium-weight goods. It offers sufficient strength for retail, e-commerce, and general shipping applications without the higher material and transportation costs associated with double- or triple-walled types. Single-wall fanfold is easier to process using automated machinery, reducing handling time and labor. Its environmental advantages, including the use of less material and easier recycling, align with sustainability trends. Because many industries prioritize balancing protection and cost, single-wall remains the preferred choice for high-volume, standard packaging needs.

The double wall segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming period because it offers significantly greater strength, durability, and compression resistance than single-wall types, making it ideal for fragile or heavy-load items. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are increasingly demanding packaging that can protect products during long-distance transit and stacking. Double-wall fanfold also better resists punctures and moisture, improving reliability. Additionally, regulatory pressure and customer preference for reduced damage rates are pushing manufacturers toward more robust wall structures. Its rising adoption in industrial shipping and harsh logistics environments is fueling its rapid growth.

Flute Type Insights

The C flute segment led the corrugated fanfold market in 2024 due to its optimal balance of strength, cushioning, and versatility. With approximately 38–41 flutes per foot and a thickness of around 3.6 mm, C-Flute offers excellent crush resistance and stacking strength, making it suitable for a wide range of packaging applications, including shipping cartons and retail packaging. Its versatility makes it a preferred choice for industries requiring both protective and presentable packaging solutions, such as consumer electronics, food & beverage, and household goods. The C flute's ability to provide superior cushioning and structural strength contributes to its dominance in the market.

The B flute segment is expected to experience notable growth in the market due to its optimal balance between cushioning and space efficiency. With approximately 49 flutes per foot and a thickness of 2.5–3.5 mm, B-Flute offers enhanced protection for products while maintaining a compact profile. This makes it ideal for applications requiring both durability and efficient storage, such as shipping boxes and mailer packaging. The increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and customizable packaging solutions across various industries further drives the adoption of B-Flute in the market.

Width Type Insights

The below 500 mm segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its suitability for packaging a range of products, offering enhanced protection, low cost, and rapid biodegradability. This width is particularly favored in e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail sectors for its protective and cost-effective characteristics. The segment's dominance is attributed to its ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions across various industries.

The 501 to 1000 mm segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to its optimal balance between compactness and versatility. This width range accommodates a diverse array of products, from electronics to apparel, providing efficient packaging solutions that reduce material waste and optimize storage space. The increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and customizable packaging solutions across industries such as e-commerce, logistics, and retail further drives the adoption of this segment. Additionally, advancements in automation and digital printing technologies enhance the efficiency and appeal of 501–1000 mm fanfold packaging, making it a preferred choice for businesses aiming to streamline operations and meet consumer expectations.

Printing Technology Insights

The digital printing segment dominated the corrugated fanfold market in 2024 due to its ability to produce high-quality, customized packaging solutions efficiently. This method enables shorter print runs, reducing setup costs and waste, which is particularly beneficial for businesses that require frequent design changes or small-batch production. Digital printing also supports on-demand production, enabling just-in-time manufacturing and reducing inventory costs. Furthermore, it integrates seamlessly with automated packaging systems, enhancing overall operational efficiency. The combination of cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and compatibility with modern manufacturing processes positions digital printing as the preferred choice in the corrugated fanfold market.

The flexographic printing segment is expected to grow at a notable rate in the market due to its ability to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, and efficient printing solutions. This printing method utilizes flexible plates and quick-drying inks, enabling fast production speeds and the ability to print on various substrates, including corrugated materials. Flexographic printing supports vibrant graphics and intricate designs, enhancing brand visibility and consumer appeal. Its adaptability to automation and digital technologies further drives its adoption across industries such as e-commerce, retail, and logistics, where packaging customization and sustainability are increasingly prioritized.

End Use Insights

The shipping & logistics segment dominated the market due to several key factors. Corrugated fanfold packaging offers durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for the transportation of goods across various industries. Its lightweight nature reduces shipping costs, while its customizable sizes and designs optimize storage and handling efficiency. Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions aligns with the recyclable properties of corrugated materials, further driving their adoption in the logistics sector. These advantages make corrugated fanfold packaging a preferred choice for shipping and logistics applications.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the corrugated fanfold market due to the rapid expansion of online retail and the increasing demand for efficient, sustainable packaging solutions. Corrugated fanfold packaging offers flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for the diverse and high-volume shipping needs of e-commerce businesses. Its ability to be customized on-demand reduces material waste and storage requirements, aligning with the industry's focus on operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. The rise in direct-to-consumer deliveries, along with the need for protective packaging, further drives the adoption of corrugated fanfold solutions in the e-commerce sector.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Corrugated Fanfold Market

In May 2025 , International Paper broke ground on its newest and most ambitious project to date, a state-of-the-art box plant. This facility is expected to enhance production capabilities and meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, including corrugated fanfold products.

, International Paper broke ground on its newest and most ambitious project to date, a state-of-the-art box plant. This facility is expected to enhance production capabilities and meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, including corrugated fanfold products. In September 2025, Mondi introduced white digital printing for corrugated packaging, unlocking new branding possibilities. This innovation enables more vibrant and customizable designs on corrugated fanfold materials, catering to the growing demand for personalized packaging solutions.

Key Players Operating in the Corrugated Fanfold Market

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group Inc.

Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited

International Paper Company

Ribble Packaging Ltd.

WestRock Company

Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft

DS Smith Plc

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Oji Holdings Corporation

Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG



Global Corrugated Fanfold Market Segments

By Wall Type

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall



By Flute Type

C Flute

B Flute

E Flute



By Width

Below 500 mm

501 to 1000 mm

1001 to 1500 mm

Above 1500 mm

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Lithographic Printing



By End Use

Shipping & Logistics

E-Commerce

Electronics & Home Appliance

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Furniture

Food & Beverage



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





