Protein Chip Market Set to Grow at 7.78% CAGR, Reaching USD 4.98 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein chip market size is calculated at USD 2.54 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 4.98 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% for the forecasted period, driven by the expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market share by 42% in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the protein chip market during the forecast period.

By platform type, the planar protein microarrays (glass slides, printed arrays) segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By platform type, the label-free & biosensor arrays (SPR, photonic crystal, nanoplasmonic) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the biomarker discovery & validation segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By application, the clinical diagnostics & companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By end user, the clinical & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period.

By detection chemistry/assay type, the label-based fluorescence/chemiluminescence assays segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By detection chemistry/assay type, the label-free (SPR, interferometry, photonic) detection segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product/offering, the protein chip kits & reagents segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By product/offering, the software & data analysis tools segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is the Protein Chip?

The protein chips market is driven by growing demand for personalized medicines, increasing chronic diseases, and R&D proteomics. The protein chips or protein microarrays refer to the high-throughput analytical platforms used for large-scale protein studies. They are used for biomarker discovery and validation, drug discovery and development, understanding protein interactions, clinical diagnostics, toxicology monitoring, proteomics, and vaccine development.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Protein Chip Market?

Growing focus on biomarker discovery acts as the major driver in the market. The growing disease and demand for personalized medicines are increasing the focus on biomarker discovery, which ultimately increases the demand for protein chips. Additionally, growing R&D activities, health awareness, adoption of clinical diagnostics, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Protein Chip Market?

The market has been expanding due to growing investments and funding to launch and enhance the use of various protein chip products.

In June 2025, one of the largest investments into a life sciences tools company, that is Portal Biotech in Europe, was announced by securing $35 million in a Series A funding round. This capital will be used to enhance their full-length single-molecule protein sequencing platform.

In June 2025, to develop a high-quality data foundation for training AI models, predicting drug and disease target interactions, £8m in initial funding was announced by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology’s Sovereign AI Unit.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Protein Chip Market?

High cost acts as the major challenge in the market. The protein chips consist of expensive advanced scanners, arrays, and consumables, which in turn limit their adoption rates by the small or limited-resource labs. Moreover, complex data analysis, handling challenges, regulatory barriers, and competition from advanced technologies are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market by 42%, due to growth in the R&D investments. At the same time, the presence of advanced industries and the healthcare sector has also increased their use for a wide range of applications. They also developed various products and advanced platforms to enhance their features, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, which is driving the adoption of advanced products like protein chips. The growing diseases and R&D activities are also increasing their use. Additionally, increasing investments are also increasing their use, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By platform type analysis

Why Did the Planar Protein Microarrays (Glass Slides, Printed Arrays) Segment Dominate in the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

By platform type, the planar protein microarrays (glass slides, printed arrays) segment led the market in 2025, due to their ability to analyze thousands of proteins. They also provided easy integration and enhanced reproducibility, which increased their use in a wide range of diagnostic applications.

By platform type, the label-free & biosensor arrays (SPR, photonic crystal, nanoplasmonic) segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, as they provide real-time detection. Moreover, they also provide faster workflow, high sensitivity, and accurate data, which is increasing their use.

By application analysis

Which Application Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

By application, the biomarker discovery & validation segment held the dominating share in the market in 2025, due to the growth in the development of personalized medicines. This increased the use of protein chips for the acute detection and validation of biomarkers. Moreover, growth in chronic disease has also increased their use due to growing innovations.

By application, the clinical diagnostics & companion diagnostics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to growing advanced therapies. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for protein chips for multiplex testing. Moreover, their high sensitivity and accuracy are also increasing their utilization.

By end-user analysis

What Made Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies the Dominant Segment in the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment led the market in 2025, due to growth in the drug pipeline and R&D activities. This increased the use of protein chips for screening, discovery, and validation of various products. They were also used for toxicity studies and precision medicine development.

By end user, the clinical & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, due to growing demand for multiplex testing and personalized therapeutics. At the same time, for early and accurate disease detection as well as for decentralized testing, the use of protein chips is increasing.

By detection chemistry/assay type analysis

How the Label-Based Fluorescence/Chemiluminescence Assays Segment Dominated the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

By detection chemistry/assay type, the label-based fluorescence/chemiluminescence assays segment held the largest share in the market in 2025, due to their high sensitivity. This increased their use for simultaneous detection of various targets. Furthermore, their affordability, accessibility, and compatibility also increased their adoption rates.

By detection chemistry/assay type, the label-free (SPR, interferometry, photonic) detection segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years, due to its accurate and faster workflow. They are being used for drug development and monitoring of biomolecular interactions.

By product/offering analysis

Why Did the Protein Chip Kits & Reagents Segment Dominate in the Protein Chip Market in 2025?

By product/offering, the protein chip kits & reagents segment led the market in 2025, as they were important for every experiment. This increased their continuous use across various industries and institutions for a variety of applications such as biomarker discovery, diagnostics, drug development, and interaction studies.

By product/offering, the software & data analysis tools segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forthcoming years, due to their growing use in clinical diagnostics, because of the generation of large datasets. They provide automated interpretation, which is enhancing their use across various applications.

Recent Developments in the Protein Chip Market

In October 2025, the Panorama Human Cancer Version 1 Protein Functional Microarray developed by Procognia Ltd was launched by Sigma-Aldrich.

In June 2025, the cLIFT (combinatorial Laser-Induced Forward Transfer), which is a next-generation peptide microarray platform enhancing peptide printing capabilities and biomedical research applications, was launched by PERperPRINT.

Protein Chip Market Key Players List

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

BioRad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Arrayit Corporation

Segments Covered in The Report

By Platform Type

Planar Protein Microarrays (glass slides, printed arrays)

Bead-Based/Suspension Arrays (Luminex-style, flow-based)

Reverse-Phase Protein Arrays (RPPA)

Label-Free & Biosensor Arrays (SPR, photonic crystal, nanoplasmonic)

Peptide Arrays & Epitope Mapping Chips

Other Custom/Specialty Arrays (cell-based arrays, glycan-protein arrays)

By Application

Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Drug Target Identification & Pharmacodynamics

Clinical Diagnostics & Companion Diagnostics

Immune Profiling & Vaccine Research

Protein–Protein Interaction & Pathway Analysis

Quality Control/Bioprocess Monitoring (biomanufacturing)

Others (agri- and environmental proteomics)



By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Industrial/Bioprocess QC Users

Other (agriculture, food safety labs)

By Detection Chemistry/Assay Type

Label-based Fluorescence/Chemiluminescence Assays

Enzyme-Linked/Colorimetric Assays

Label-free (SPR, interferometry, photonic) Detection

Antibody/Antigen Capture Sandwich Assays

Affinity/Binding Kinetics Assays

Other (lectin-binding, glycoprotein-specific assays)

By Product/Offering

Protein Chip Kits & Reagents

Array Substrates & Slides

Detection Instruments & Scanners

Consumables (antibodies, buffers, blocking reagents)

Software & Data Analysis Tools

Contract Services/Assay Development

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

