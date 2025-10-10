Ergodyne Unveils New Winter Gear to Help Outdoor Workers Outlast Harsh Conditions

St. Paul, MN, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne has announced the launch of its latest line of winter work gear, a collection designed to help workers prepare for and withstand the season’s most challenging conditions.

The launch comes as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a volatile 2025-26 winter, marked by colder-than-normal conditions across the northern Rockies and Plains and wetter-than-average conditions across the northern U.S. Driven by an emerging La Niña, these forecasts point to increased risks of snow, frozen precipitation and bursts of extreme cold. For industries operating outdoors, preparation will be key.

Anchored by the 6981 Winter Warming Kit, Ergodyne’s collection is built to equip workers with the essentials needed to weather worst-case scenarios.

Additional product highlights include:

6801 Winter Skull Cap with Rechargeable LED Light – A thermal beanie that keeps workers warm while providing built-in lighting for dark winter workdays.

6808ZI Winter Bump Cap Beanie – A dual-function thermal beanie with a removable bump cap insert, offering both warmth and protection against worker-generated impacts (as opposed to being struck by moving objects).

6831 Reflective Balaclava – A versatile 3-in-1 face, head and neck covering with reflective detailing for visibility in low-light or whiteout conditions.

Together, these products reflect Ergodyne’s commitment to providing workers with dependable gear for preparing for and responding to winter hazards.

“We know that preparation is everything during the winter,” said Ergodyne Product Manager Claudia Weber. “These additions are all about helping crews stay safe, visible and warm no matter what the forecast delivers.”

Ergodyne has long emphasized designing gear in partnership with frontline workers to ensure real-world functionality. By combining durable materials with thoughtful features, this new collection is aimed at reducing downtime, minimizing risk and ensuring safety managers can prepare teams for the challenges ahead.

“That’s never been lost on us,” said Ergodyne President Greg Schrab. “A great example are the gloves in our Winter Warming Kit (ProFlex 7401 Winter Work Gloves). Of course they’re warm but read the reviews and they’re all talking about how flexible and grippy they are. That’s not an accident. Anybody who’s ever spent a minute working outdoors in the cold knows how hard it can be to get a handle on even the most basic tasks, and that was the puzzle the team set out to solve when we were designing them. Warm isn’t enough for any of our winter gear.”

The new winter additions to Ergodyne’s Tenacious Work Gear line are available now through authorized distributors and online at www.ergodyne.com.

