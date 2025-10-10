AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | September 2025

September YTD - September Beginning



Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Sep 2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,336 10,080 2.5 99,618 106,338 -6.3 61,476 40 < 100 HP 5,438 4,636 17.3 39,691 40,806 -2.7 26,367 100+ HP 1,655 1,871 -11.5 13,091 17,390 -24.7 7,870 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 17,429 16,587 5.1 152,400 164,534 -7.4 95,713 4WD Farm Tractors 300 446 -32.7 1,900 3,109 -38.9 683 Total Farm Tractors 17,729 17,033 4.1 154,300 167,643 -8.0 96,396 Self-Prop Combines 414 530 -21.9 2,688 4,456 -39.7 1,233

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



