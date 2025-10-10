New York’s Favorite High: Why Everyone’s Talking About Silly Nice Weed

New York, New York, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city that knows good weed when it tastes it, Silly Nice has become the name friends trade in group chats and budtenders bring up with a grin. Launched in March 2024, the Harlem-started brand has grown on one simple promise: make small-batch cannabis that hits hard, tastes great, and never wastes anyone’s time.

No gimmicks. No loud talk. Just honest, high-potency products made for how New Yorkers actually smoke — a joint after work, a hash bowl with friends, a discreet pull on the train platform before a show. If you’re weed-curious, Silly Nice reads like a cheat code. If you’re a heavy hitter, it’s the thing you keep stocked.

New Yorkers are embracing the lineup because it’s consistent. Jars open with real aroma. Flower burns even. Concentrates slap without being harsh. Vapes taste like the strain on the label — not candy, not cologne. And when a restock hits, it moves.

What makes Silly Nice different

Silly Nice started in Harlem, where Co-Founder LeVar Thomas wanted a brand that felt as intentional as a perfectly rolled cone: clean inputs, careful hands, and no shortcuts. Every batch is kept small on purpose. Terpenes matter. Packaging is thoughtful — recycled glass, hemp labels, reclaimed ocean-plastic lids — because how a thing is made should reflect the pride you take in it.

Transparency is the rule: every product is lab-tested, and Certificates of Analysis are posted at sillynice.com/menu so buyers can check numbers before they buy. That open-book approach is part of the culture; New Yorkers have good taste and sharp B.S. detectors. Silly Nice respects both.

“We set out to make weed people feel good about buying, smoking, and sharing,” says Co-Founder LeVar Thomas. “We keep the batches small, the standards high, and the process honest. When someone tries Silly Nice for the first time and nods like, ‘yep, that’s it’ — that’s the whole point.”

The lineup New Yorkers are talking about

Diamond Powder

Ultra-pure THC crystals built for clean, quick lift. Lab results clock 87.53% THC and 99.82% total cannabinoids. Sprinkle a pinch in a joint, top a bowl, or drop it on the banger for a bright, glassy high that lands fast and stays smooth. Nothing muddy, nothing perfumey — just clarity.

Frosted Hash Ball

Old-world hash with modern precision. Each 1-gram sphere carries about 67.34% THC and a terp blend led by Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Break a piece for a joint, crumble over flower, or enjoy it solo in a pipe. Expect deep flavor, steady warmth, and a full-body settle that lingers.

Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower (Papaya Wine, 3.5g)

Hand-selected buds coated in terp-rich live resin and dusted with THCa diamonds for a slow, even smoke. Tests come in around 51.22% THC and 58.63% total cannabinoids. Taste leans tropical with gentle spice; the effect balances bright headspace with calm shoulders — the “good conversation” zone.

Bubble Hash (1g)

Solventless, ice-water extracted hash capturing the plant’s true flavor. About 52.10% THC and 61.93% total cannabinoids, with a citrus-forward nose and silky finish. Love a layered bowl? This is your new habit.

510 Thread Vape Cartridges (1g)

Strain-specific carts with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes — no mystery flavors, no weird aftertaste.

• Runtz: fruit-forward and uplifting (81.96% THC, 88.36% total cannabinoids)

• Northern Lights: classic, earthy calm (84.66% THC, 91.21% total cannabinoids)

• Pink Stardust: sweet, smooth euphoria (84.92% THC, 88.25% total cannabinoids)

Each cart is lab-tested and built for a clean pull that actually tastes like the jar says.

2G All-In-One Rechargeable Vape (Tangerine Cookies)

Two grams, rechargeable, grab-and-go. Tests around 81.24% THC and 87.62% total cannabinoids. Flavor snaps with bright citrus and cookie-dough roundness; effect is upbeat, social, and steady. No battery hunting; just click, pull, and keep moving.

Where to find it and how to shop smart

Silly Nice is available at licensed dispensaries across New York State. Batches are kept intentionally tight, so restocks can disappear quick — especially the Diamond Powder and infused flower. The move is simple: check the brand menu, call ahead, or order online for pickup. If you’ve got a favorite shop, ask the counter to hold a jar until you arrive. And yes, always tip your budtender.

Menu and lab results live here: sillynice.com/menu

Word travels fast — and so does respect

The brand’s growth has been organic: friends bringing jars to kickbacks, budtenders recommending what they actually smoke, and a steady stream of refills once people find their lane. In a recent profile, Harlem World Magazine spotlighted Silly Nice for bringing craftsmanship and purpose to New York’s cannabis scene — a nod that meant a lot to a team that started local and built out with care. Read it here: harlemworldmagazine.com/silly-nice-a-harlem-based-canna-brand/

Eighteen months in, the mission hasn’t changed. Keep it small. Keep it clean. Make products that feel good in the hand and better in the session. That’s how hype becomes habit.

“We don’t chase noise,” Thomas adds. “We chase that moment when you take the first pull and smile. If we earn that, the rest takes care of itself.”

For the weed-curious (and the weed-serious)

New to cannabis? Start light: a tiny sprinkle of Diamond Powder on your joint, a single pull on a cart, or a small pinch of Bubble Hash over fresh flower. Let the first few minutes tell you where you’re headed. Prefer heavier sessions? The infused flower and hash ball are built for you — flavorful, steady, and satisfying without going sideways.

Everything Silly Nice makes is tested, labeled, and consistent. That’s why the brand works for both ends of the spectrum: the friend who wants a calm evening and the friend who wants to stare at the skyline from a rooftop couch and talk about life for an hour.

Why it sticks

Because it’s simple: strong, clean, and cared for. Silly Nice is made the way New Yorkers like everything — direct, quality-forward, and worth the trip. It’s the jar you bring to impress, the cart you keep for the commute, the hash you save for the weekend. It’s craft you can feel.

Shop the latest batches, check the numbers, and find a licensed store near you at sillynice.com/menu. Grab yours before the next restock vanishes.

About Silly Nice

Founded in Harlem in March 2024, Silly Nice is a Black-Owned and Veteran-Owned craft cannabis brand focused on small batches, high potency, and real flavor. The lineup includes Diamond Powder, Frosted Hash Balls, Bubble Hash, Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower, 1g 510-thread vape cartridges, and a 2g All-In-One rechargeable vape. Every product is lab-tested and packaged with recycled materials and hemp-based labels. Silly Nice is available at licensed dispensaries across New York State. Explore menus and COAs at sillynice.com/menu.

