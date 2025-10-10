PharmaCorp Refiles Q2 2025 Financial Statements

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) has restated and refiled its financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2025 (the “Amended Q2 2025 Statements”) as well as the corresponding management's discussion and analysis under PharmaCorp’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca . In conjunction with a review completed by the Corporation’s Auditor, it was determined to make certain accounting adjustments to the Amended Q2 2025 Statements, which do not affect the outcome of the financial position of PharmaCorp.

The following table shows certain changes to the Amended Q2 2025 Statements:

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 As Restated $ As Previously Filed $ Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



Charter (this line item was removed from

the Amended Q2 2025 Statements) - 2,090,000 Intangible assets 6,937,651 4,847,651 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



Acquired Charter (this line item was added

to the Amended Q2 2025 Statements) 2,090,000 - (this line item

previously

did not exist) Purchases of property and equipment 55,438 2,145,438



In addition, certain changes to the notes of the Amended Q2, 2025 Statements were made including:

Note 4 was changed to state that the working capital adjustment for the acquisition of Atlantic Canada #1 was $1,019,014.

Note 6 was changed to add Acquired Charter as a line item at $2,090,000, remove that amount from Working capital adjustment on business combination, include ($31,000) to Customer List under Working capital adjustment on business combination and to change the total amount for Working capital adjustment on business combination to $1,010,799. In addition, a footnote was added to Acquired Charter in note 6 to state the ownership restrictions under Ontario’s Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act. Amortization amounts in note 6 were also reduced to reflect the $31,000 working capital adjustment noted above and totals were also recalculated based on the above changes.

Note 9 was revised to confirm that no warrants were outstanding as at December 31, 2024.

Two subsequent event notes were added to Note 15 to reflect the closing of the purchase of the two pharmacies located in Western Canada, and one in Eastern Canada, as announced in the Corporation’s news release dated October 2, 2025.

In addition, the notice of “no auditor review” was removed from the Amended Q2 2025 Statements, the title of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss removed the word “Income” and certain changes were made to certain headings and line items in certain financial statements or notes.

The impact of the above changes on the previously filed Q2 interim financial statements is minimal as Total assets and Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities did not change.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit https://www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

