DAISO ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN SALINAS, CALIFORNIA

Salinas, California, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for offering affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Salinas, California on October 11th, 2025. Located at Harden Ranch Plaza, this store marks a significant milestone in Daiso’s U.S. expansion.

"We are thrilled to open our new store in Salinas," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This milestone reflects the continued support of our customers, and we’re excited to introduce Daiso’s budget-friendly offerings to the Salinas community. We invite everyone to Discover Daiso and explore the variety of products we offer."

The new Daiso store, located at Harden Ranch Plaza, spans 8,780 square feet and features a wide selection of products across multiple categories. Customers can find everything from Japanese-inspired home decor and kitchenware to beauty products, stationery, and snacks. Daiso’s commitment to providing affordable and unique merchandise has made it a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique items at great prices.

"Thanks to the enthusiasm of our loyal customers, we’re excited to expand in Central California," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We continue to see growing demand in the region, and we’re proud to be opening more stores in 2025. With over 200 stores now operating across the U.S., we’re excited to serve new communities and bring the Daiso experience to even more customers."

To celebrate the grand opening, Daiso will offer exclusive promotions at the Harden Ranch Plaza location. On Saturday, 10/11, Daiso will be giving away an exclusive California tote bag to the first 200 customers who make a $20 purchase at this location. On Sunday, 10/12, they will be giving a special gift with a $20 purchase. Plus coupon offers all weekend long.

The new store will be located at:

Harden Ranch Plaza - 1662 N Main St, Salinas, CA 93906

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit, explore the latest offerings, and find new favorites.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products across categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has expanded into multiple states. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

