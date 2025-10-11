ThinkCareBelieve: Week 38 of Trump's America- Peace is the Prize

Link to Week 38 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/10/10/week-38-of-trumps-america-peace-is-the-prize/

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 38 of America under the leadership of President Trump and Team. Even though the government was shutdown this week, the Trump Administration has been working like gangbusters. A tremendous triumph occurred with the largest peace deal in history coming into reality when the Gaza Peace Deal was signed into existence. This was President Trump's 8th major Peace Deal: India and Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo, Israel and Iran, Thailand and Cambodia, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, Azerbaijan and Armenia... and now Hamas and Israel. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “One day perhaps the entire story will be told about the events of yesterday, but I suffice it to say it’s not an exaggeration to say that none of it would have been possible without the President of the United States being involved.”

ThinkCareBelieve’s article covers President Trump’s meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Finland this where they announced trade partnerships in icebreakers, 6G and quantum. The Trump Administration's 7th Cabinet Meeting took place this week where the biggest topic was Peace and fighting domestic terrorism by designating Antifa as a terrorist organization with promises to track down the money funding them. Attorney General Pam Bondi: “We’re not going to have it anymore. These thugs, this is not activism; it’s anarchy. Under your leadership, President Trump, we’re deploying the full might of federal law enforcement to crack down on Antifa andother domestic terrorist organizations.”

The article also covers President Trump’s meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada to discuss trade tariffs, the USMCA review, and bilateral economic ties. Although no formal deals or agreements were signed during the visit, both are optimistic. President Trump approved the Ambler Road project that will unlock the wealth of minerals in Alaska, and President Trump and the First Lady celebrated 250 years of the U.S. Navy with the U.S. Navy!

In the article is more big disclosures from the declassification of Arctic Frost reports and documents which is widely regarded as being bigger than Watergate. Reportedly the FBI disappeared evidence and 9 U.S Senators had their phones illegally tapped and analyzed. CIA Director Ratcliffe released CIA Files on Ukraine to the public, showing that the Intelligence Community went to great lengths to hide the Biden Family conduct and dealings in Ukraine.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article has the announcement of a new CEO for the IRS, mainly because it is a private organization and not part of the government, and it is set to furlough half of its employees. Despite the government shutdown, there was good news on the economy- Oil broke $60/barrel, prices are down along with worries about inflation, gas prices expected to drop below $2 per gallon, and silver broke $50/ounce with gold breaking $4000/ounce. President Trump announced Trump Rx, https://trumprx.gov/ where Americans can get pharmaceutical products at a fraction of what they used to cost.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article has Turning Point’s announcement that they will be holding a family friendly halftime show at a different venue during the Super Bowl. President Trump has been going over plans to build a Triumphal Arch in Arlington National Cemetery opposite the Lincoln Memorial, and celebrations take place in Israel and Palestine celebrating ceasefire with Joy and Peace. Week 38 has been incredibly productive, for a week that Congress has been shut down, America has made amazing positive progress by leaps and bounds.

