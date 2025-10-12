Ensurge Micropower ASA: Results of the exercise of Warrants

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 11 February 2025 regarding the issuance of Warrants. The Warrants were exercisable between 26 September 2025 and 10 October 2025, and all Warrants not exercised within such time would lapse without compensation to the holder.

A total of 19,470,726 Warrants were exercised, resulting in an aggregate subscription for 19,470,726 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company, each Warrant having an exercise price of NOK 1.00.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allocation of New Shares to the exercising holders of Warrants and has consequently resolved to increase the share capital of the Company accordingly.

Payment for the exercise of the New Shares falls due on 14 October 2025. The New Shares will be issued upon registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Following registration of the share capital increase in connection with the exercise of Warrants, the Company's share capital will be NOK 429,142,639.50, divided into 858,285,279 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.

With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and

fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.

The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.

Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

